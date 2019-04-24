Girls’ Soccer: Sand Creek at Air Academy, Thursday, 6:30 p.m.
Two of the top teams in the Pikes Peak League are going to square off when the Sand Creek Scorpions at 12-1 (4-1 in league) travel to the Air Academy Kadets at 8-3-1 and 4-0-1 in league play. Air Academy hasn’t lost in seven contests going, 6-0-1 over that span drawing with Discovery Canyon earlier in the month. Sand Creek has won back-to-back contests after dropping their first contest of the year to Palmer Ridge on April 11. This is one game fans won’t want to miss. Sophomore Sydney Lasater leads Sand Creek with 26 goals while senior Liza Louthan and sophomore Capri Dewing lead the Kadets with eight goals.
Girls’ Soccer: Rampart vs. Doherty at Garry Berry Stadium, Thursday, 7:30 p.m.
Any chance to watch two local teams duke it out at Garry Berry Stadium is worthwhile. Thursday, the Doherty Spartans host the undefeated Rampart Rams. The Spartans will need to pull off the upset in order to keep up with Pine Creek and Liberty as all three teams have a 2-1 record in the Colorado Springs Metro League heading into Thursday. Rampart is sitting comfortably at the top of the league at 4-0. Junior Marisa Lucero leads Doherty in goals with seven. Leading Rampart is junior Jordan Garrett with eight goals.
Girls’ Lacrosse: Palmer Ridge at Liberty, Friday, 5 p.m
The Liberty Lancers host the Palmer Ridge Bears in an important league contest with just two games left on the schedule. Both the Bears and the Lancers are a bit behind in the Southern Girls Lacrosse League with the former having the advantage with a 2-2 league record to the latter’s 1-3. Sophomore Hannah Dove leads Palmer Ridge in goals with 16. Her fellow sophomore Olivia Tighe leads the team with 19 assists. Liberty senior Abby Ross leads the Lancers with 57 goals and 10 assists.
Boys’ Lacrosse: Northfield at St. Mary’s, Saturday, 6 p.m.
St. Mary’s is in the midst of a gantlet of league matches as their season winds to a close. The Pirates are in fifth place of seven in the Southern Lacrosse League standings with a 1-3 league record, but a 6-4 record overall. They played Lutheran Wednesday and play Pueblo West and Fountain Valley next week. This weekend, St. Mary’s will play a pair of nonleague games, the first happening Saturday as the Pirates host Northfield. The Nighthawks are 4-5 and have won three of their last four. Senior Luke Stockelman leads the Pirates in goals with 22 and assists with 17.
Baseball: Cheyenne Mountain at Pine Creek, Saturday, 10 a.m.
The best of the Colorado Springs Metro League and the best of the Pikes Peak League meet in a heavyweight bout when Pine Creek hosts Cheyenne Mountain. Pine Creek at 10-6 has won seven of its last eight games. The Indians at 16-1 have won their last 15 straight. Their last loss came in early March. Senior Riley Cornelio has a .404 batting average on 52 at-bats with 14 RBIs and a home run for the Eagles. Senior Aaron Berkhoff is batting .510 on 49 at-bats with 16 RBIs and four home runs.