Girls' Swimming: Coronado at Rampart, Thursday, 4 p.m.
The Rampart girls swimming team captured its first state title in program history in February and the Rams are on pace to make a repeat run this year with fifth-year coach Dan Greene. Rampart is undefeated in dual meets this season and has been ranked as the top team in Class 4A by the Colorado High School Activities Association. The Rams take on 4-2 Coronado Thursday evening in a rescheduled meet from Tuesday’s blizzard.
Ice Hockey: Cheyenne Mountain vs. Pine Creek, Friday, 4:30 p.m.
The Pine Creek Eagles have been one of the best area teams in hockey this season with a 12-1-1 record. The Eagles head to Colorado College’s Honnen Ice Arena to face Cheyenne Mountain on Friday. Pine Creek has a firm hold of the top spot in the Summit Ice hockey League with a 7-1 record, but Cheyenne has yet to play a few league games and isn’t far behind at 4-2. The Indians have scored 62 goals through 11 games this season for an average of 5.6 goals a game, whereas the Eagles are averaging nearly seven goals with 96 goals scored in 14 games.
Girls' Basketball: Air Academy at Palmer Ridge, Friday, 7 p.m.
The Air Academy Kadets girls' basketball team is lighting up all of Class 4A basketball in the state. Air Academy was a perfect 13-0 heading into Wednesday. The Kadets are averaging 56 points a game this year. Friday, Air Academy travels to Palmer Ridge, which is third in the Pikes Peak Division with 4-1 league record. The Kadets, obviously, were in the top position in the league with a 6-0 record prior to facing 1-14 Vista Ridge on Wednesday. The Bears hosted Discovery Canyon on Wednesday. The Thunder are second in the Pikes Peak league at 5-1. Both games carry large implications for the state of the Pikes Peak league. If Palmer Ridge can beat both the Thunder and the Kadets they will presumably take first with about a month left in the season. Junior Kylee Blacksten leads Air Academy with 16.1 points per game while the Bears are led by juniors Sydney Day (9.9) and Eden Bosner (8.3).
Boys’ Basketball: Platte Valley at The Vanguard, Saturday, 4 p.m.
There’s a lot for fans of The Vanguard School’s boys basketball team to celebrate these days. For one, the Coursers are riding seven-game winning streak and haven’t lost since Dec. 21. Also of note, senior Seth Fuqua just passed 2,000 career points, a feat managed by only 10 other players in state history. Finally, the Coursers are well in front of the pack in the 3A Tri-Peaks League, having beaten most of the league’s major contenders with a few games coming up against Colorado Springs Christian and Manitou. Saturday marks the team’s first nonleague game since December. The Platte Valley Broncos of Kersey have an overall record of 9-4. Fuqua leads the Coursers with 22.8 points per game, followed by junior Dominique Clifford who averages 20.2.
Girls’ Basketball: St. Mary’s at Colorado Springs Christian, Saturday, 5 p.m.
Some rivalries don’t disappoint and Colorado Springs Christian vs. St. Mary’s is one of them. Saturday evening the Lions and Pirates will play each other for the first time since the 3A girls state final last season in which St. Mary’s eked out a 44-38 win. Neither team has lost a game since. Colorado Springs Christian has a quick turnaround before Saturday’s game. It hosts Buena Vista on Friday night. Meanwhile the Pirates travel to Salida on Wednesday. It’s highly likely that both teams will still be undefeated Saturday night with the lead and probably 3A Tri-Peaks league title on the line. Seniors Megan Engesser and Rachel Ingram lead the Lions, scoring 23.4 and 19.6 points, respectively. Junior Josephine Howery leads St. Mary’s with 21 points a contest.