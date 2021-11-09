Alice Robinson’s interest in volunteerism began when she was a Girl Scout wanting to help others less fortunate.
In time, Robinson’s interest developed into a full-blown passion to make a positive difference. “I have always been propelled to fulfill a need for my community and volunteerism tops the list,” Robinson said.
With more than five decades of volunteer service, the Cheyenne Mountain resident recently earned the 2021 Epsilon Sigma Alpha Appreciation Volunteer of the Year award for her work with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Robinson was selected to receive the award for her efforts to help cure childhood cancer.
“This award is given to those who dedicate considerable time, energy and resources to support the kids at St. Jude,” states a news release.
For Robinson, her work is more than an act of human kindness. It is a lifelong labor of love. “SJCRH has been my passion for over 45 years. It means saving children from dying of cancer and other diseases. I am so honored to be a part of this great organization,” Robinson said.
Robinson is among the numerous volunteers who have helped raise more than $250 million in cash and pledges for St. Jude.
From bike rides to radio-thons and the St. Jude Walk/Runs to Dream Homes, Robinson has been a constant force for St. Jude over the decades. “It is my belief, and I tell people all the time, St. Jude will find a cure for cancer,” Robinson said.
Robinson is a William J. Palmer High School graduate and has been a SJCRH volunteer since joining the ESA in 1973. She went on to earn degrees in sociology and psychology, and recently, finished the SJRCH Dream Home Giveaway Home project.
For years, Robinson served as chair or co-chair for the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway, now in its 8th year in Colorado Springs and its 11th year in Denver. Robinson is co-owner of Spencer’s Produce, Lawn and Gardening Centers, a family owned and operated business since 1934 with locations in Colorado Springs and Fountain.
Macular degeneration affected Robinson’s eyesight and forced her to retired three years ago.
SJCRH is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Its purpose is clear: finding cures and saving children. It is the only national cancer institute-designated comprehensive cancer center devoted solely to children.
Treatments invented at SJCRH have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20% to more than 80% since the hospital opened more than five decades ago.
Thanks to funds generated through partnerships, families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food.
St. Jude freely shares the discoveries it makes, and every child saved at St. Jude means doctors and scientists worldwide can use that knowledge to save thousands more children. Volunteers who give their time to St. Jude continue to make this lifesaving mission possible.