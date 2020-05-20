By Jay Teague
Remember in the movie “Titanic” when the ship was sinking, yet the band kept playing? Well, first responders during the COVID-19 Pandemic can relate. Despite the stay-at-home orders, business closures and overall fear of the virus, our job continues. Firefighters, law enforcement, hospital staff and EMS providers have had to seriously adapt and overcome. How we provide care and interact with patients has changed drastically over the last three months and continues to evolve.
Response to the average medical emergency now looks like something out of a post-apocalyptic movie. Our EMS personnel must wear protective equipment from head to toe. As a patient, you can no longer see the reassuring smile or concern on the face of your first responder thanks to the masks we wear. Goggles, a hazmat suit and foot coverings round out the new fashion we sport daily.
Rather than the two or four responders we would normally send into your home, we risk only one person going in to assess your emergency. In this COVID-19 age, patient assessment slows way down. It takes double, or even triple, the amount of time now to determine the course of action for the average patient. On top of that many people who need medical attention have decided to tuff it out at home for fear of visiting an emergency room. This often leads to more serious conditions when we are dispatched to your home.
First-responder agencies have had to stockpile personal protective equipment as we now use more than ever. Budgets have been adjusted, personnel management has adapted, and response procedures rewritten thanks to our microscopic intruder. I have seen multiple first responders trapped in their homes under mandatory quarantine after response to a potential COVID-19 patient. It causes stress and concern for us as we worry about bringing the virus home to our own family members. I have yet to see a responder refuse to place themselves in harm's way, however, to help a member of our community. We truly have heroes walking around in Teller County everywhere you look.
Despite the frustration we feel as responders, I have never been prouder as a fire chief. Here in Teller County, I have seen all our agencies pull together. Under the guidance of a very proactive and competent medical director, a stellar Office of Emergency Management and tremendous leadership from our sheriff, Teller County has led the rest of the state in COVID-19 response. The procedures and plans implemented in this county are truly worthy of recognition and awards.
The communities we serve have stepped up as well and equally deserve recognition. We have volunteers working day and night sewing masks for the community. Local distilleries have shifted production from alcohol for consumption to making hand sanitizer for first responders. Businesses and industries have donated protective equipment and even invented new equipment to help protect us and our patients. Retired law enforcement, medical professionals, EMTs and firefighters have come out of the woodworks to volunteer for our community. Business professionals and our Teller County Commissioners have taken on jobs to assist struggling businesses and individuals unable to work. Health and human service workers have not missed a single call or situation needing care. Animal control workers respond day and night to take care of and feed animals belonging to residents affected by COVID-19. I could go on and on about the amazing feats taking place right here in our local area.
How has the pandemic affected emergency responders? Personally, I have taken for granted many of the simplistic tasks we do daily. Those tasks may not be so simple anymore, but I believe we as first responders are better than ever. Your law enforcement officers, hospital personnel, firefighters, EMS and elected officials are more prepared and ready to ensure our community is protected and continues to thrive than ever before.
Jay Teague is the fire chief for Four Mile Fire Protection District in Florissant.