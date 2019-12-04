WASHINGTON • First lady Melania Trump responded to Stanford Law professor Pamela Karlan invoking the name of her son during the House Judiciary impeachment hearings.
“A minor child deserves privacy and should be kept out of politics,” Trump said Wednesday on Twitter. “Pamela Karlan, you should be ashamed of your very angry and obviously biased public pandering, and using a child to do it.”
Karlan brought up the 13-year-old son of the president, Barron Trump, after she was asked a question about what differentiated the presidency from a king. “The Constitution doesn’t allow titles of nobility,” she said. “So, while the president can name his son Barron, he can’t make him a baron.”
The comment brought rebuke from Rep. Matt Gaetz during the hearing, who called the comment “mean.” Barron’s brother, Donald Trump Jr., also torched Karlan saying her statement was “grotesque.”
“How vile of a person do you have to be to attack a 13 year old child on national TV for laughs? Apparently, vile enough to be the supposed star witness for Democrats,” Trump Jr. said on Twitter.