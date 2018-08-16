A horse in Larimer County has been diagnosed with West Nile virus, the Colorado Department of Agriculture confirmed.
It is the first confirmed case of the virus in a horse in 2018.
Infected horses may display head tilt, muscle tremors, stumbling, lack of coordination, weakness of the limbs or paralysis.
The state Agriculture department advised horse owners to vaccinate their animals and reduce mosquito populations by removing stagnant water sources, using mosquito repellents and keeping animals inside during bugs' feeding times.