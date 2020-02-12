Colorado is about to test a ski area unlike any other in North America.
That’s the intent of Bluebird Backcountry, with the specialty focus there in the name.
On Saturday, Feb. 15, a trial period is set to begin at a 1,500-acre spread between Kremmling and Steamboat Springs. Peak Ranch will see skiers and snowboarders new to an emerging winter trend trying it out — hiking to earn their turns without the luxury of a chairlift and descending steeply down.
Jeff Woodward and Erik Lambert are combining their business and marketing acumen to bring to life a project as ambitious as the terrain they’ve chased throughout their skiing and splitboarding lives. On their website, they credit the many members of a “planning squad,” volunteers who are “passionate about sharing the joy of backcountry skiing and the importance of backcountry education.”
Some of those will be on hand to rent gear, host lessons and man the lodge. Dedicated uphill skin tracks are all part of the effort to, as the website says, “revive traditional ski culture and connect like-minded adventurers.”
Bluebird Backcountry is promising a one-of-a-kind environment: wild and uncrowded, with 2,000-plus vertical between the ground and the 10,115-foot summit of Whiteley Peak, but maintained for learning. A pair of professionals have been brought in to lead mountain patrol and run a snow safety program.
About 300 acres will comprise meadows and aspen glades where avalanche danger will be assessed daily. Visitors can roam those boundaries on their own, while the rest of the acreage will be for guided trips only.
In an interview with Outside Magazine, Woodward compared the concept to climbing gyms. Like backcountry skiing, climbing is “a dangerous sport with a niche subculture that requires a mentor to do it properly,” he said. “For decades it was hard for beginners to get into climbing, but now climbing gyms serve as a hub for accessing the community and learning the key skills. We want Bluebird to be the same bridge for backcountry skiing.”
For the 15 trial days between Saturday, Feb. 15, and March 15, tickets will cost $50.
• For all the hype and history surrounding mountain biking in Colorado, it might come as a surprise that the sport’s international stewarding body never has considered any place in the state a “pinnacle” destination.
Until now.
The Roaring Fork Valley is enjoying its first month as a Gold Level Ride Center under the exclusive rankings by the International Mountain Bicycling Association (IMBA). The community joins six others with the designation: Boise, Idaho, Duluth, Minn., Oakridge, Ore., Park City, Utah, and Nelson and Rotorua in New Zealand.
Aspen and Snowmass always have been able to brag about skiing. Now “they also have world-class mountain biking to match,” IMBA Executive Director Dave Wiens said in a press release.
The announcement came at the end of January in a celebration shared by advocates, land managers, chambers of commerce and tourism boards across the valley that also includes Basalt, Carbondale and Glenwood Springs.
It’s prime time for those players to boast about 300 miles of singletrack. Trail mileage is one consideration for IMBA’s Ride Centers, along with quality and variety and local services, from bike shops to lodges to brewpubs.
In the release, Wiens mentioned the Government Trail near Aspen and Basalt’s Hay Park and Arbaney Kittle trails as “backcountry Colorado classics that have defined mountain biking for so many riders.”
New trails at Aspen’s Sky Mountain Park form connections and loops for all-day adventures, the press release noted. Also new is the system at Glenwood’s Red Mountain, where along the Grandstaff Trail “grand views of Mount Sopris meet fun flow, big vertical drops and optional airtime.” Bigger drops are had from the lift-accessed alpine of Snowmass Bike Park.
IMBA gave a nod to trails closer to the middle of the valley, where one can swap desert terrain for higher, aspen-covered ground with sweeping views of the Elk Mountains. And appreciation also was given to the Rio Grande Trail, the recreation path connecting towns for 42 miles.
Wiens told The Gazette that no other Colorado hub is up for Gold Level consideration. Eagle Valley and Steamboat Springs are on the Silver roster with 13 other members.
• If you’re still waiting to glimpse one of the West’s most iconic creatures, your chance could come this week at one of Colorado’s most iconic parks.
Garden of the Gods will host the 15th annual Bighorn Sheep Day on Saturday. Sightings are never guaranteed, but with high-powered telescopes and rangers who know where to look across the rock-festooned hillsides, the chances here are about as good as it gets.
That’s especially the case with a herd that Colorado Parks and Wildlife has long considered “healthy and prolific.”
Their numbers have remained strong despite what a 2014 CPW analysis called “an accidental translocation in 1946.” The horned family’s origin story is as quirky as many a tall tale on America’s Mountain.
The first ancestors were being shuttled by wildlife officers from Pikes Peak when the transport broke down, the story goes. Instead of scampering back to where they came from, they bounded toward Queens Canyon, where their numbers grew around Glen Eyrie and the famed sandstone formations adjacent.
You can learn more about the herd as part of Bighorn Sheep Day’s lineup of presentations. Free activities will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center.
And if the sheep are a no-show, you’ll still get to meet other animals with Cheyenne Mountain Zoo expected to be on hand. For more information, go to visitcos.com/events-calendar/annual/ bighorn-sheep-day