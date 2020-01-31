Colorado Springs firefighters are on the scene of a house fire in central Colorado Springs.
Ten emergency vehicles are on scene at 1350 Bennett Ave. Responding personnel found heavy fire at the home with a partial collapse.
#workingfire Bennett Ave pic.twitter.com/iUhqKXDSRg— CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) January 31, 2020
A gas leak is believed to be involved with the blase and CSPD reported that the gas meter has been exposed.
One who did not want to be named said she heard a "boom" earlier, but neighbor Nick Ballard said he's heard nothing. He heard heavy vehicles on the street upon waking up and figured they were snow plows.
Bennett Ave. is near the intersection of Palmer Park Boulevard and Circle Drive.
Firefighters are spraying water on the home, which has partially collapsed. A firefighter was seen making contact with a resident of a neighboring home. Unaware if he is warning the resident if any potential danger. @csgazette pic.twitter.com/RgOIZXwr7d— Gazette Erin Prater (@GazetteEPrater) January 31, 2020
Another view from the scene. @csgazette pic.twitter.com/3I2E0fIHTF— Gazette Erin Prater (@GazetteEPrater) January 31, 2020
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.