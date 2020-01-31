house fire 1350 bennett ave

A portion of this home at 1350 Bennett Ave, collapsed during a house fire Friday morning. Photo courtesy Colorado Springs Fire Department.

Colorado Springs firefighters are on the scene of a house fire in central Colorado Springs.

Ten emergency vehicles are on scene at 1350 Bennett Ave. Responding personnel found heavy fire at the home with a partial collapse. 

A gas leak is believed to be involved with the blase and CSPD reported that the gas meter has been exposed. 

One who did not want to be named said she heard a "boom" earlier, but neighbor Nick Ballard said he's heard nothing. He heard heavy vehicles on the street upon waking up and figured they were snow plows.

Bennett Ave. is near the intersection of Palmer Park Boulevard and Circle Drive.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

