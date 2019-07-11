A small wildfire burning near the Mount Herman trailhead west of Monument sent a plume of smoke skyward before it was quickly doused, Monument fire officials said Thursday.
Forest service crews were still working to ensure the fire was out Thursday morning. The blaze measured less than a half-acre, the agency said.
Forest Service officials confirmed the location of the blaze, which is on federal land. Monument fire officials said a quick reaction to the 5 a.m. blaze throttled it while it was "extremely small."
The area near Mount Herman is one of the few spots in northern El Paso County that has been spared of widespread fires in recent years.
The area is west of the land where the 18,000-acre Black Forest fire burned in 2013 and north of the 2012 Waldo Canyon fire burn scar.
The rapid response prevented the fire from growing as the temperatures were expected to rise into the high-80s in the Pikes Peak region Thursday. Scattered afternoon thunderstorms could help cut fire danger, the National Weather Service predicts.
The smoke from the fire may have exacerbated conditions that already have triggered an air quality alert for El Paso County. The Weather Service said high ozone levels in the county could impact those with lung conditions including asthma.