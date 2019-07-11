A wildfire burning near the Mount Herman trailhead west of Monument sent a plume of smoke skyward that could be seen for miles early Thursday.
Forest Service officials confirmed the location of the blaze, which is on federal land, but couldn't immediately offer details on the fire, including its size.
The area near Mount Herman is one of few spots in northern El Paso County that has seen a widespread fire in recent years.
The area is west of the land where the 18,000-acre Black Forest fire burned in 2013 and north of the 2012 Waldo Canyon fire burn scar.
The fire could grow as the temperatures rise into the high-80s in the Pikes Peak region today but scattered afternoon thunderstorms could help douse the blaze, the National Weather Service predicts.
The smoke from the fire could exacerbate conditions that have already led to an air quality alert for El Paso County. The Weather Service said high ozone levels in the county could impact those with lung conditions including asthma.