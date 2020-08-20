Fire investigators are asking for the public's help following a small wildfire that sparked on U.S. Forest Service land last week in Colorado.
According to the U.S. Forest Service, the "Four Corners Fire" burned off Deadman Road south of County Road 80C and west of Red Feather Lakes in the Roosevelt National Forest.
Following the fire, investigators are asking the public to be on the lookout for a Silver Toyota 4Runner (unknown Wyoming plates) possibly being driven by an older white male with gray or white hair. It was last seen heading northbound on Larimer County Road 103 (Laramie River Road) towards Wyoming. The vehicle may have black trim and was last seen with a cargo platform attached to the rear hitch.
While only about 1/10 of an acre in size, the small blaze ignited just miles away from the Cameron Peak Fire, which has torched about 15,738 acres.
It's unclear if the driver involved with the cause of the fire that currently remains under investigation. It was contained on August 14, the same day it started.
Individuals with information on the vehicle or the driver, including location or license plate number, are asked to please call the Medicine Bow National Forest – Laramie Ranger District anonymous tip line at 307-745-2392.