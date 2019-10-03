Dry conditions have led El Paso County Sheriff Bill Elder to issue fire restrictions for unincorporated El Paso County.
Residents are prohibited from open burning, except for inside permanent fire grates and in charcoal grills and wood-burning stoves where the area has been cleared of all flammable materials.
Also outlawed: selling or using fireworks, smoking outdoors except in a car, building or recreation site or other area cleared of all flammable materials within a 3-foot diameter.
On Wednesday, Teller County announced a Stage 1 fire ban. Read more from kktv.com.
While Thursday's high temperature is predicted near 59, temperatures are expected to rise nearly 20 degrees by Friday, the National Weather Service in Pueblo reported. Friday's predicted high is near 77.
The fire bans come amid a dry early autumn in the Pikes Peak region, and an overall dry 2019. Colorado Springs has had 9.74 inches of precipitation through Oct. 2; normal year-to-date is 15.04 inches.