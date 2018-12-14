CARTHAGE, Mo. • Miracle No. 1: Haven Shepherd wasn’t killed.
Her dad, destitute, desperate and unable to support a child, brought a pair of bombs to their small hut in Vietnam. He strapped one to himself and the other to Haven’s mom and placed Haven, then 14 months old, in between.
The parents died instantly.
Haven was catapulted out the door. Her legs were mangled beyond repair, but she survived.
Her adopted parents, Rob and Shelly Shepherd, have pictures of Haven sitting on her maternal grandmother’s lap a few days after the explosions, on a metal bed against a wall in a hospital that looks more like an Army barracks. Her legs are meticulously wrapped at the ends of the stumps that remained after doctors removed everything below both knees.
Months later, when the Shepherds brought Haven to a hospital in Kansas City, the surgeons were amazed. Often, children whose legs are amputated at a very young age encounter problems that require revisions — surgeries that can be every bit as daunting and debilitating as the original amputations.
Not for Haven.
“They said the amputation was, like, perfect,” Shelly Shepherd said.
It’s one of many reasons Haven, 15, developed into an elite swimmer and has sights set on the Paralympics in 2020.
Miracle No. 2: Forgiveness.
Maybe it’s adolescent naiveté. Perhaps it’s due to wisdom beyond her years. Most likely it’s a bit of both. But Haven harbors no resentment toward the birth parents who tried to blow her up.
She was too young to remember any of it — not her birth mother who raised her in the early months, not the explosion that propelled her 30 feet out the door, not the grieving grandparents who had her potty trained before she was 2 and took care of her until the Shepherds came.
“This is the dilemma about me,” Haven says. “I don’t feel anything toward them because, in the end, they gave me the best life I could imagine.”
That life begins in a desolate, thatched-roof hut in a remote village in Quang Nam Province in Vietnam.
Her birth family was, by accounts from local newspapers at the time, the poorest in the village. According to the story told to Rob and Shelly when they arrived to bring Haven back to the U.S., her parents weren’t married to each other.
Divorce in Vietnam was taboo, not considered an option. And because Haven’s birth parents were each married to other people and had very little to live on, they felt stuck.
And while the Shepherds reached out to help Haven recover from the unthinkable, the unwanted baby from Vietnam helped heal her adopted family, too.
Two years before Haven was born, Rob and his brother Terry were towing a dunk tank from a company picnic at a rural flour mill in Pierce City, Missouri when it got tangled, lurching backward as the tank fell forward.
It landed on Terry’s neck, killing him instantly.
Four years earlier, Rob’s dad died of a heart attack.
The sudden, unexpected deaths of two of his closest relatives shut off a light within Rob. The couple sometimes doubted it could be rekindled.
“He was suffering in silence,” Shelly Shepherd said. “It’s what made it so cool about seeing him on the trip to Vietnam. I could see him beginning to come back alive.”
The Shepherds had reached another turning point.
Though they had six children, Shelly started following stories about orphans in faraway lands who lived in abject poverty. She began feeling an urge to adopt.
“It became the last thing I would go to bed thinking about, the first thing I thought about when I woke up,” she said.
Rob eventually, reluctantly, came around to the idea of adopting a child. But the trip to Vietnam was not for that.
The Shepherds made the journey to accompany Pam and Randy Cope, who sought permission to find a home for Haven in the U.S. after the story of the baby girl who survived her parents’ suicide made big news in Vietnam.
The Copes ran a foundation to care for street kids in the country — established following the death of their own son, Jansen — and used connections to open a path to place Haven with another family.
They remember the way Haven pressed herself against Rob, at first, sensing he was the one she’d need to win over right away.
They remember sensing, as they held the young girl and bonded with her, a gratefulness that could only be felt, not spoken.
They remember feeling that something was changing.
One night in Saigon, as they waited at the hospital for Haven to get the shots and medical papers needed for the trip back to America, Haven wore Shelly’s sunglasses and bounced on her knee. Shelly swung her up high and Haven let out a huge belly laugh.
“I felt something inside of me,” Shelly said. “It was like, ‘Oh ... she’s my child.’”
Shelly didn’t sleep a wink on the 38-hour journey from Saigon to the airport in Tulsa, where she and Pam Cope handed off Haven to her adopting parents for the ride to her new home in Missouri.
It was devastating for Shelly.
She had fallen in love with this young girl — nurtured her during the precious moments after her grandparents gave her away, been wooed by the infectious smile and the way she’d charmed Rob and brought him back to life.
Miracle No. 3: A second chance.
Though the placement family had the best of intentions, it was not a perfect fit. The most pressing issue was that they already had their hands full with a 2-year-old girl at home.
It was Pam Cope’s duty to make occasional visits to ensure everything was going well at the adopting home. When Shelly asked her friend how things were going, she noticed Cope’s hesitation. After several more weeks, the call came. It was Shelly’s birthday.
“She said, ‘I think we need to talk,’” Shelly said.
The Shepherds named her Haven — a name Shelly had long liked, and one that took on a whole new meaning after she and Rob received the toddler in their home.
Next summer, Shelly will bring Haven back to Vietnam to meet the grandparents who gave her away 14 years ago.
These days, when Shelly Shepherd tells the story, it elicits gasps — sometimes an involuntary “Oh my God” — from the people who hear it.
Once the shock subsides, a beaming Haven assures whoever is listening that she’s doing just fine.
“I don’t think I could’ve lived anywhere else or been raised any differently than how I was,” she said. “I’m a small-town girl from Missouri. When it comes to getting adopted, I got the long end of the stick.”