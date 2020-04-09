April never has been the cruelest month. Far from it. Ice is fast disappearing and the ground is warming.
Even the homebound take notice. My grandmother did. In her last years she stared intently out her window as blue jays, cardinals and woodpeckers bellied up to her bird feeder. Being attuned this way to the world around us, and amused by it, is the way we're wired.
Such is as it always has been.
Until now.
Now, in this time of pandemic, for those who appreciate the natural world not as entertainment or distraction but as a sort-of parallel universe in which they live, as in truly live, the world has tilted akimbo.
Reasons are many. But primary are two: The frustration of anticipation, that sweet solace of many a night leading up to April. And the forfeiture of mobility.
It's true that modern springtime entertainment traditions include rooting at a baseball game, shopping at a mall or taking in a play.
But that's not who they are.
Who they are is the guy who embraces the chill of frigid water against his waders; the woman who marvels through binoculars at the first loon returning to a lake; and the camper who pitches a tent in a state park when nighttime temperatures still dip below freezing.
Compared with these immersions in natural settings, ballgames and shopping trips are mere distractions of convenience; opiates, as it were, of the masses whose adherents understandably now suffer withdrawal because games have been canceled and malls shuttered.
Yet the government's stay-at-home directive, as well-reasoned as it is, is arguably still more painful for those who at this time of year get their kicks feeling crappies bite.
These are the awakenings we have known in April for all time, and nothing has prepared us to forgo them — to be kept in check, at home, or near home, quarantined indoors or essentially so.
"April is the cruelest month," T.S. Eliot wrote in 1922 ...
"breeding lilacs out of the dead land,
Mixing memory and desire, stirring
dull roots with spring rain."
I never thought it so.
January, yes. Or February.
But never April.
Until now.
DENNIS ANDERSON, MINNEAPOLIS STAR TRIBUNE