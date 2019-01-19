John Coughlin, a two-time U.S. pairs champion recently suspended from figure skating, died by suicide in Kansas City, Missouri. He was 33.
U.S. Figure Skating released a statement Saturday and cited his sister, Angela Laune. The sister said in a Facebook post that her “wonderful, strong, amazingly compassionate brother John Coughlin took his own life. ... I have no words.” There were no further details from her.
Coughlin trained in Colorado Springs for several years beginning in 2007.
The Kansas City Police Department said in an email Saturday that officers responded to a call of a suicide at a house in the Country Lanes Estates neighborhood in Kansas City just before 5 p.m. Friday and found Coughlin’s body. Sgt. Jacob Becchina declined to give specifics on the death.
Coughlin received an interim suspension from the U.S. Center for SafeSport and USFS on Thursday for unspecified conduct. He was barred from any activities sanctioned by the skating body or the U.S. Olympic Committee.
Dalilah Sappenfield, Coughlin’s coach, said on her Facebook page she had spoken to Coughlin earlier in the week and he was distraught over the events that led to the suspension.
USA Today first reported the death.
USFS said it was “stunned’ by the news and extended “heartfelt and deepest sympathies” to the family. The organization said it would have no further comment “until a later time.”
The International Skating Union also said it was “shocked” and offered “kindest thoughts” in this “time of sorrow.” Coughlin was chair of the ISU athletes commission and a member of a technical committee. He was instrumental in bringing the U.S. Figure Skating Championships to Kansas City in 2017
Coughlin won national pairs championships with two partners. He teamed with Caitlin Yankowskas in 2011 and with Caydee Denney the next year.
Coughlin wrote a blog for the Team USA website in two years leading up to the 2014 Sochi Olympics. In his posts, he mentioned his time training in Colorado Springs with his partner, Denney.
In one entry, he wrote about his struggles with a hip injury and how he overcame it with the help of the staff at the Colorado Springs Olympic Training Center.
“They treated me and tested me, got second and third opinions, and correctly diagnosed me,” he wrote.
He also wrote about his “struggle of losing a parent and coming up short of making an Olympic team in the same year.”
In his last post, he wrote about chasing the Olympic dream.
“I would be shortsighted if I did not pause and recognize that the Olympics are too grand to be contained within a few days in February every four years,” he said. “We live the Olympic ideals every day.”