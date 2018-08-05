LOS ANGELES • Colorado was a big winner – albeit a distant second – on Saturday night at UFC 227.

Henry Cejudo, of course, stole the moment. The former Olympic Training Center resident and Coronado High School graduate came up with the biggest octagon upset this side of Holly Holm, beating Demetrious Johnson in a stunner to claim the UFC Flyweight title as part of the co-main event at the Staples Center.

But it wasn’t just Cejudo boasting strong Centennial State ties.

J.J. Aldrich was the breakout star of the night before Cejudo’s fight, winning a unanimous decision over favored Polyana Viana in the lone women’s fight on the main card in a strawweight bout.

Aldrich, 25, rose from an infancy spent homeless on Denver’s streets with her mother to earning a spot on “The Ultimate Fighter.” She trains out of Denver’s 303 Training Center and has previously prepared with Colorado Springs native Raquel Pennington.

Pennington lost a bantamweight title fight to Amanda Nunes in Brazil in May.

Smatterings of “USA, USA” chants broke out at the Staples Center when Aldrich landed a series of blows in the second round and took control over a clearly exhausted Viana, who is from Brazil.

“I was feeling the love in the Staples Center tonight,” Aldrich said. “I love playing the spoiler so, the fact that there was a lot of hype around Viana made it even better. This climb, for me, is about slowly moving up the ladder and so I don’t care who is next. Whoever the UFC wants me to fight, I’m going to fight.”

In the night’s finale, T.J. Dillashaw easily discarded Cody Garbrandt in a first-round TKO to retain the Bantamweight title.

Dillashaw moved his camp to Colorado from 2015 to 2017, training in Denver. He owns a home in Weld County, and that’s what was on his mind after the fight.

“First things first, I can’t wait to go home, have a staycation, enjoy my house out in Colorado, get on the lake, jump on my boat and enjoy my son and my wife,” Dillashaw said. “We’ll figure out the rest.”

Dillashaw received word after his victory that Cejudo was already talking about moving up in weight class to challenge Dillashaw for his belt in a matchup of athletes who once chose Colorado to hone their craft.

“Henry Cejudo,” Dillashaw said, “Let’s go baby!”