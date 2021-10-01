Colorado's COVID-19 situation has improved of late, state health officials said Friday, though the number of hospitalizatized residents remains "incredibly high."
Two leading health officials, state epidemiologist Rachel Herlihy and state COVID-19 incident commander Scott Bookman, told reporters Friday that some parts of the state are seeing increases and higher levels of spread — including in Mesa and Lincoln counties and the San Luis Valley area. But Colorado is near the bottom of the nation in rates of spread, they said, and many areas in the state have seen consistent dips in transmission.
Data published daily by the state Department of Public Health and Environment shows that nearly every county still has high rates of transmission, albeit on a somewhat narrow scale
State statistics show a steady dip in cases over the latter half of September. Colorado has averaged 1,494 new COVID-19 cases over the past week, a roughly 25% decline from its Sept. 15 peak of 1,991. That's lower than at any point since Aug. 20 but remains higher than at any point this past summer. Percentage of residents tested for coronavirus who were infected was recorded at 6.28% over the past week.
After a quiet June, cases began to pick up in Colorado in early July, heralded first by a spike in Mesa County fueled by the Delta variant. The number of infections rose from early July through mid-September, with the more transmissible Delta variant as a dominant source of new infections.
Despite the week's decline in new infections, hospitalizations remained at an "incredibly high rate ... compared to where we want to be," Bookman said. As of Friday, 829 Coloradans were hospitalized with confirmed cases of COVID-19, plus dozens more who have suspected infections. That number has remained above 800 — higher than any point since January — for several weeks.
"We really need to see these hospitalizations go down significantly before we're going to feel comfortable with the hospital capacity," Bookman said.
Bookman said 89% of intensive care beds in the state were in use, plus 86.3% of standard medical-surgical beds, which account for the bulk of spots in hospitals. Changes in hospitalizations — either up or down — are considered a lagging indicator. IKncreased hospitalizations trail spikes in coronavirus cases by a couple of weeks, and declines follow a similar trend.
While elementary-aged children have the highest coronavikrus transmission rates in the state, the infections hadn't filled pediatric hospital beds, he said
Transmission rates for older and adult age groups have all dropped significantly.
Herlihy, the state epidemiologist, called the current situation "fairly tenuous," particularly as cold weather approaches and Coloradans will spend more time indoors. Last fall and early winter brought along the worst of the pandemic for Colorado, with nearly 2,000 residents hospitalized and cases reaching unprecedented rates. The difference now, officials have said, is the availability of the vaccine and, for some, the option to receive booster and additional doses.
As of Friday, just over 70% of residents over the age of 11 had been fully vaccinated; more than 76% of residents had received at least one dose.