WASHINGTON (WE) Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, the Democratic nominee for the state's open Senate seat, has agreed to participate in at least one debate against the GOP candidate, Dr. Mehmet Oz, after Republicans ramped up pressure on Fetterman ahead of Election Day.
The Democrat told Politico that he intends to partake in a televised debate ”sometime in the middle to end of October” after refraining from committing to debates in early September as he recovers from a stroke.
“We’re absolutely going to debate Dr. Oz, and that was really always our intent to do that,” he said. “It was just simply only ever been about addressing some of the lingering issues of the stroke, the auditory processing, and we’re going to be able to work that out.”
Oz has repeatedly hammered Fetterman over his reluctance to debate publicly yet attend fundraising and campaign events, with Oz's campaign looking to draw Fetterman's ability to serve in the upper chamber due to health reasons into question and accusing him of hiding from his policy positions.
The Oz campaign took aim at Fetterman for not offering details on when and where the debate will take place.
"BIG NEWS! John Fetterman has agreed to debate at a SECRET DEBATE. We don't know WHERE. We don't know WHEN. We don't know HOW. It's a big SECRET!" Oz communications director Brittany Yanick said in a statement.
"John Fetterman's campaign is embarrassing themselves. Let's be clear — Dr. Oz's campaign won't agree to a SECRET debate. It has to be a REAL one with REAL journalists asking REAL questions. Sorry John — imaginary debates don't count!" Yanick added.
Pennsylvania is seen as a key state that could determine the balance of power in the upper chamber next year.
Recent polling showed Fetterman with a lead over Oz in the race.