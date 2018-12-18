OMAHA, Neb. • FedEx Corp. delivered a disappointing earnings report Tuesday and said it plans to offer buyouts to some of its workers and reduce spending to make up for weak international shipping, especially in Europe.
The Memphis, Tenn.-based company said it had a fiscal second-quarter profit of $935 million, or $3.51 per share. That’s up $775 million, or $2.84 per share, a year ago. But analysts were expecting earnings of $4.05 per share.
The package delivery company said it expects to record a charge related to buyouts for its U.S. employees of $450 million-$575 million in its fiscal fourth quarter. FedEx says the buyouts should save it between $225 million and $275 million annually.