WASHINGTON (WE) The Food and Drug Administration has decided to aid foreign baby formula makers in remaining on the U.S. market for the long term in a bid to diversify the highly consolidated industry, the Biden administration’s latest effort to remedy shortages.
The agency has been working with overseas manufacturers for more than a month to bring FDA-approved formula into the United States to counter a nationwide shortage spurred by a major factory closure earlier this year, as well as monopolistic practices in the industry.
The FDA began using enforcement discretion in May to determine which overseas companies could legally market their products in the U.S., provided the products are deemed safe and pure.
“These flexibilities have been successful in helping to bring safe and nutritionally adequate infant formula products into the U.S. marketplace on a temporary basis to address the formula shortage,” said FDA Commissioner Robert Califf and Center for Food Safety and Applied Nutrition Director Susan Mayne.