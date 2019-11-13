Ohio State’s Young to miss 1 more game for violation
Ohio State star defensive end Chase Young will be held out of one more game as punishment for breaking NCAA rules by accepting a personal loan.
The penalty was announced by Ohio State in a statement Wednesday. The school had sought immediate reinstatement from the NCAA.
The situation worked out as well as it could have for the second-ranked Buckeyes. Young, a preseason All-American and the nation’s leader in sacks, was held of the 73-14 rout of Maryland last week and will miss Saturday’s game against 50-point underdog Rutgers.
He’ll return for showdowns with No. 9 Penn State and No. 14 Michigan to end the regular season.
Ohio State announced the day before its game with Maryland that Young would be held out amid concerns he violated NCAA rules by taking a loan last year from someone he describes as a “family friend” for living expenses. Young explained his “mistake” in a tweet and said the loan had been paid back.
“This is the example of the culture of compliance we have at Ohio State,” athletic director Gene Smith said.
Young tweeted in response to the decision : “Excited to be back on the field next week! Thank you Buckeye Nation for all the love and support.”
Young has been practicing with the team all week and will continue to do so.
Young last played Oct. 26 against Wisconsin and had a performance that thrust him into the Heisman Trophy conversation. The junior, a likely high first-round pick in next year’s NFL draft, had four sacks and two forced fumbles .
The suspension has been the first hint of off-field trouble or any significant adversity for the Buckeyes, who are ranked No. 2 in the playoff rankings in coach Ryan Day’s first season in charge.
Texas player Jalen Green apologizes for targeting hit
Texas defensive back Jalen Green apologized for an illegal hit on Kansas State wide receiver Wykeen Gill last week. Green leveled Gill with a helmet-to-helmet hit near the Kansas State sideline in the fourth quarter of Texas’ 27-24 victory. Gill was knocked out of the game and Green was ejected.
No penalty flag was thrown but Gill stayed down and officials reviewed the play before ejecting Green for targeting. Green will have to miss the first half of No. 22 Texas’ game this week at Iowa State.
Kansas State coach Chris Klieman said that Gill may not play for the Wildcats this week against West Virginia, and he didn’t think it was fair that Green would only miss one half of a game.
“First and foremost, I want to apologize to Wykeen Gill and Kansas State for the hit and targeting penalty that I received during Saturday’s game. I did not try to hurt him, and I would never do that. It’s not how we’re coached or how I play,” Green said in a statement via Texas.
The contact came well away from the play on the field. Wildcats quarterback Skylar Thompson handed the ball to running back Jordan Brown who ran into the middle of the line for no gain.
Green said he was trying to break up a screen play that had worked several times against Texas. Gill had caught a screen for 13 yards five plays earlier but was nowhere near the ball when Green hit him.