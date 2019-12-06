Pac-12 Championship
No. 13 Oregon 37, No. 5 Utah 15
San Francisco: THe Ducks upset the Utes to claim the Pac-12 crown in a game that ended Utah’s College Football Playoff hopes and will shake up the top of the top-25.
The Ducks jumped on Utah early, scoring 20 unanswered points in the first half and holding on to ride CJ Verdell’s 208 yards and three touchdowns to victory.
The vaunted Utah defense was gashed for more than 400 yards yards as Oregon rolled for 239 on the ground and another 193 from the arm of quarterback Justin Hebert.
Utah quarterback Tyler Huntley was picked off twice as his team punted five times in the effort.
Utah did roar back in the 3rd quarter, rolling off 15 points to close the gap.
But Oregon was unrelenting, with two more unanswered touchdowns in the 4th to seal the win.
USC moves to keep Harrell
Los Angeles: After making the decision to retain its head football coach, USC has made a move to hold onto offensive coordinator Graham Harrell, whose successful debut with the Trojans has made him one of the most coveted coaches on the college carousel.
USC offered Harrell a new contract on Friday, according to a person familiar with the situation. The person spoke on the condition on anonymity because they were not authorized to publicly discuss the matter. USC hasn’t acknowledged the move.
It’s up to Harrell to decide if he’d like to continue coaching at USC, where he required just one season to transform a moribund offense into one of the nation’s most explosive attacks.
Florida CB bolts to the NFL
Gainseville, Fla: Florida cornerback CJ Henderson is forgoing his senior season, entering the NFL draft and skipping the team’s bowl game.
Henderson announced his plans Friday on social media, saying “I am excited to be one step closer to turning my lifelong dream into a reality.”
The 6-foot-1 junior from Miami was widely considered a first-round draft pick coming into the season. But he was far from a lock-down defender in 2019, getting beaten five times for plays that gained more than 40 yards. Auburn, LSU, South Carolina, Missouri and Florida State each got by Henderson for huge plays.
Still, Henderson’s elite speed could help his draft stock. His interview skills could be another story. He’s one of the quietest, least talkative players to come through Gainesville in years.