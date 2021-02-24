WASHINGTON • The National Institutes of Health is launching research to understand the causes and consequences of the lingering brain fog, breathing problems and malaise reported by many recovering COVID-19 patients.
Dr. Anthony Fauci says some studies have shown up to 30% of patients report symptoms that can endure for months, complicating their return to normal routines and work, and plunging many recovering patients into depression.
Fauci noted at a White House coronavirus briefing Wednesday that work at NIH started this week thanks to more than $1 billion provided by Congress for COVID-related medical research.
Government scientists are looking to enlist doctors and research institutions around the country in the effort to learn about “long-haul” COVID-19.