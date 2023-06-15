Find the perfect way to celebrate dad at these Father's Day events happening around town this weekend.

For the adventurous dad:

- Father's Day With The Wolves | June 18 @ 9 - 11 a.m. Enjoy a wolf tour at the Colorado Wolf & Wildlife center along with breakfast burritos and a raffle. Space is limited. Click here to reserve your spots.

- Dads and Dinos | June 18 @ 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Head to the Rocky Mountain Dinosaur Resource Center in Woodland Park on Father's Day, where dads get in free with one paid adult or child admission. Click here for more information.

For the foodie dad

- Front Range Barbeque Summer Sundays Series | June 18 @ 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Kick back and enjoy grilled barbeque and live music with dad at this local restaurant. Special guest Lewis Mock will join Blue Frog this week. Click here for more details.

- Father's Day Ice Cream & Pie Social | June 18 @ 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Head to The Village Green in Palmer Lake for a free ice cream social open to the public. Bring your own chairs and enjoy live music. Click here for more information.

For the sporty dad:

- 35th Annual Rocky Mountain Mustang Roundup | June 14-17: Enjoy time with dad at RMMR which includes an autocross that the public can participate in, a car show, mountain tour, and so much more. Click here in order to register for these events and learn more.

- Colorado Springs Switchbacks vs. Las Vegas Lights FC | June 17 @ 7 p.m. Head to Weidner Field to see the Switchbacks with dad as they take on Las Vegas. Remember, every home game ends with a fireworks/lights show! Click here to buy tickets.

- Father's Day Special: U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum | June 17 & 18: All fathers will enjoy free admission at the well-known Colorado Springs museum Saturday and Sunday. Museum hours are Saturday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Click here for more details.

For the artsy dad

- June Jubilee | June 17 & 18 @ 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. Located in downtown Colorado Springs at Acacia Park, June Jubilee resembles an artisan marketplace, complete with live music, craft fair and the work of more than 70 artists in various media. Click here to learn more.

For the up-for-whatever dad:

- Pikes Peak Celtic Festival | June 16-18: Located at the Western Museum of Mining & Industry, this festival includes authentic Celtic cuisine, a pipe band competition, whiskey tastings, and so much more. Click here to buy tickets and learn more.

- 2023 El Paso County Kite Festival | June 17 @ 10 a.m. Held at Falcon Regional Park for a fun time flying kites, creating kites, competing in contests and much more. This event is free and offered to all ages. Click here for more information.