One person was killed in a crash in southeast Colorado Springs Saturday night, Colorado Springs police said.

Southbound lanes of Academy Boulevard were closed at Pace Drive while police investigated the crash.

The crash was reported just before 9 p.m. at the 1600 block of South Academy.

Police said the call initially came in as an auto-pedestrian crash. Gazette news partner KKTV is reports that crash involved a car and some type of motorized scooter.

In March, a pedestrian was seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash near the same intersection, which is between Chelton Road and Fountain Boulevard, near a neighborhood Wal-Mart.

This is the 20th traffic fatality in Colorado Springs this year.