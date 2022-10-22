ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) -Deputies were redirecting traffic on eastbound I-70 in Arapahoe County after a fatal crash on Saturday morning.
Officials said that all eastbound lanes on I-70 were closed at the East Colfax Avenue frontage road after the crash between a semi and an SUV.
Read more at KKTV.com.
TRAFFIC ALERT: All E/B lanes of I-70 are closed at the E Colfax Av frontage road due to a fatal accident involving a semi truck and and an SUV. E/B traffic is being detoured at the frontage road. @ArapahoeSO deputies are assisting @CSP_News. Road will be closed for several hrs pic.twitter.com/dM48KBDf2x— Arapahoe Sheriff (@ArapahoeSO) October 22, 2022