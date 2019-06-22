police lights
A person riding a mini battery-powered Razor motorcycle was struck and killed in a crash in southeast Colorado Springs Saturday night,  police said. 

Colorado Springs police said a Chevrolet Equinox was southbound on Academy Boulevard when it struck the Razor motorcycle, which was crossing Academy Boulevard westbound on Pace Drive on a red light. 

The driver of the mini Razor motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene.  

Southbound lanes of Academy Boulevard were closed at Pace Drive until 1 a.m. while police investigated the crash, which was reported just before 9 p.m. 

Neither speed nor impairment appear to be a factor in this crash, police said. 

This death marks the 20th traffic fatality in Colorado Springs this year.  There were 23 traffic fatalities at this time last year. 

