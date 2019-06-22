A person riding a mini battery-powered Razor motorcycle was struck and killed in a crash in southeast Colorado Springs Saturday night, police said.

Colorado Springs police said a Chevrolet Equinox was southbound on Academy Boulevard when it struck the Razor motorcycle, which was crossing Academy Boulevard westbound on Pace Drive on a red light.

The driver of the mini Razor motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene.

Southbound lanes of Academy Boulevard were closed at Pace Drive until 1 a.m. while police investigated the crash, which was reported just before 9 p.m.

Neither speed nor impairment appear to be a factor in this crash, police said.

This death marks the 20th traffic fatality in Colorado Springs this year. There were 23 traffic fatalities at this time last year.