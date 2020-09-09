MEXICO CITY • Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Wednesday that he would ask the Attorney General’s Office to investigate a clash between hundreds of farmers and National Guard troops at a dam in the northern state of Chihuahua and a subsequent incident that left two people dead.
It was the latest flashpoint in a monthslong conflict over the Mexican government’s attempts to pay off its water debt with the United States over objections of local farmers.
The circumstances of the two deaths were unclear. The National Guard, which is largely made up of military police and soldiers, said it had arrested three people with tear gas projectiles and a gun magazine Tuesday night.
It said that when guardsmen tried to transport the three to the town of Delicias they were intercepted and fired on from several vehicles.
The troops returned fire, and later found one person dead and one wounded in a vehicle. The second person died later at a hospital.