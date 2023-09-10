While Fargo and his beloved Sophia gaze into each other’s eyes, hungry diners stare raptly at the magic mirrors in Fargo’s Pizza Co.

The fictional couple, said to have founded the Colorado Springs pizza institution, never have tasted their famous pizza. Preserved forever in mannequin form on the second floor of the restaurant, the handsome duo wait in perpetual stillness as thousands every week wait for their order number to light up in the six magic mirrors scattered throughout the Western-themed eatery.

Once their cheesy cuisine is ready, patrons head to the counter, where women in Victorian outfits, with high, lacy collars, corsets and long, cranberry-colored skirts, slide over the hot pies, with their cornmeal crusts, tomato sauce and thick layer of buffalo mozzarella.

The city’s grande dame of pizza celebrates its 50th anniversary this year. A celebration is planned Sept. 23, along with a buy one pizza, get one free promotion, general manager Al Martinez says.

“It’s a family place to gather,” he says. “It always has been. It’s a gathering spot for the city.”

The pandemic closed the building’s ornate doors before Christmas in 2020, but longtime owners husband and wife Dave Lavin and Paula Gardner and Paula’s brother, Evan Gardner, along with new management reopened the 548-seat restaurant six months later, a much ballyhooed return judging by the line out the door, Martinez says.

“It’s a phenomenal, iconic place that we’re trying to keep alive for the city,” he says. “This is the birthday capitol of the world. Every weekend there’s some kind of birthday party or celebration.”

The eatery, as famous for its Old West setting as its cheesy fare, sells 3,000 pizzas a week, 12,000 salads a month. They roll 450 skins — pizza crusts — every day. Fargo’s also serves up pasta dishes, sandwiches and garlic knots.

Martinez knows he’s got to keep the quality high to stand out in a sea of pizza shops. A lot has changed since Fargo’s opened in what was then the center of town.

“The name of the game for this place is you’ve got to be consistent,” Martinez says. “Every time you walk in here, it’s got to be the same.”

The Fargo’s story hails back to a pair of brothers: Leon and Landon Gardner, the former of whom was Paula and Evan’s father. Leon grew a series of dry cleaning businesses in Seattle that he sold to seed the chain Herfy’s Burgers. In 1970, he sold the burgers to Campbell’s Soup and signed a noncompete agreement that covered the West Coast, meaning he had to go elsewhere if he wanted to get back in the food business.

When he and Landon decided to build a pizza operation, Landon was living in Colorado and the Springs seemed like the best candidate.

“It had charm from the day it opened,” Lavin says. “There’s a historical connection, and the overall theme fits Colorado Springs very well. For the most part, the concept hasn’t changed. We’ve made some updates, but the theme hasn’t changed and that’s comfortable for the longtime client base.”

Lore has it the California architect hired to design the building had trouble marrying the idea of a pizza joint with the saloon theme the brothers wanted. So the Gardner brothers dreamed up a fictional backstory.

“It was a challenge because Leon wanted to mix the Old West, which was his passion, with the pizza and Italian theme,” Lavin says. “They concocted this fictitious bit of lore between Sophia and Fargo. She was a high society damsel from Italy, and he was a wild west kind of guy. They struck up a romance and, hence, got Fargo’s pizza.”