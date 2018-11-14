Josh Reynolds, WR, Los Angeles Rams
With the sad news that Rams receiver Cooper Kupp is done for the season after tearing his ACL Sunday, Josh Reynolds will step into an increased workload. Kupp has seen 55 of a total 334 targets for the Rams for a 16 percent target share. It should be noted that he missed two games earlier in the season. More importantly, Kupp led the Rams in receiving touchdowns with six. That could translate to Reynolds if he performs well enough. He did score twice in the team’s Week 8 matchup against Green Bay. Even so, Reynolds should be seen as a distant third in the receiving pecking order behind Robert Woods and Brandin Cooks (perhaps he’s fourth if you count running back Todd Gurley).
Anthony Miller, WR, Chicago Bears
Bears receiver Anthony Miller has seen his stock rise in the Windy City as the rookie is emerging as the team’s No. 2 receiver. Miller has led the Bears in targets in two of his last three contests. He’s also scored a touchdown in two of his last three. With the Bears firing on all cylinders and quarterback Mitchell Trubisky throwing for multiple scores in five of his last six games, Miller is becoming valuable player in a good offense.
Rashaad Penny, RB, Seattle Seahawks
It’s a tough call on Seahawks back Rashaad Penny, but it’s hard to ignore what he did Sunday against Los Angeles. The rookie rushed 12 times for 108 yards and a score, though he did so with starter Chris Carson out with a hip injury. Head coach Pete Carroll said Carson will return Thursday against the Packers so Penny will likely go back to the back of the pecking order behind Carson and possibly Mike Davis, but with the breakout performance, he should continue to get more work. Carson has had trouble staying healthy so Penny would be in line for more work if Carson suffered another injury. I think that since Penny is a first-round draft pick, Seattle will want to get him carries. It’s also a good sign that Seattle is regaining its run-first mentality. Seattle rushed for nearly 300 yards in the game.
Derrick Henry, RB Tennessee Titans
Need a running back? Go check your waiver wire in see if Titans back Derrick Henry was dropped in your league. Henry was drafted in most leagues but dropped in about half of Yahoo and ESPN leagues after a lackluster season. However, I’m liking the fire I’ve seen from the Titans in their last three outings. They lost to the Chargers by just one point in a 20-19 result in Week 7, they beat Dallas 28-14 in Week 9 and thumped the New England Patriots 34-10 on Sunday. Henry scored in each of those games though he remains touchdown dependent. He’s gotten double-digit carries in three of his last five games. To be sure, Henry isn’t an automatic start but if the Titans continue their great offensive play, he could serve as a viable flex option with appeal as a goal-line vulture.
Deeper Targets
