Seattle at Denver (Line: Denver -3, over/under 43)
What that means: Vegas says Denver 23, Seattle 20
What that means for fantasy football: Apparently Brandon McManus is in for a big game. The easiest way for a team to score 23 points is with three field goals and two extra points. That would mean 11 points for McManus if you are in a standard scoring league. It's too early to dive into offensive and defensive stats, but one thing that is easy to assume is that Vegas knows what it is doing.
It truly is anyone's guess how the touchdowns will be scored. Both teams have rookie running backs who coaches might want to get their first touchdown. Both teams have changes in their secondary: Aqib Talib and Richard Sherman were the mouthpieces of the "No Fly Zone" and the "Legion of Boom."
Without more data at our disposal, the easiest guess is to play the guys you drafted in a high spot. Week 1 is such a crap shoot the only thing to rely on is Vegas.