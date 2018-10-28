Start
Phillip Lindsay, RB, Denver Broncos
Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay is checking all the boxes this week. Good matchup? Check. Receives passing down work to help insulate against a blowout or unfavorable game script? Check. Increased work due to injured teammate? Check, check, check. Lindsay gets a a relatively open backfield with Royce Freeman out dealing with an ankle injury. The Chiefs have allowed nine rushing scores on the season and surrender a generous 5.2 yards per carry on average.
C.J. Uzomah, TE, Cincinnati Bengals
The numbers speak for themselves. Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah has a prime matchup against the Buccaneers Sunday. The reasoning is simple, Tampa Bay has allowed a touchdown to an opposing tight end in four straight games. Uzomah is a no-brainer Sunday.
Adrian Peterson, RB, Washington Redskins
Washington’s divisional contest against New York is looking like a good game for Adrian Peterson, who has been surprising this season to say the least. He gets a Giants defense that has allowed decent days to Tevin Coleman, Corey Clement and Christian McCaffrey in recent weeks. Given that fellow back Chris Thompson figures to return, Peterson poses some risk as it could be Thompson and not him that has the good day but with the roll “All Day” has been on in recent weeks (rushing for 97 and 99 yards in back-to-back weeks), I feel he has a safe floor for Sunday.
T.Y. Hilton, WR, Indianapolis Colts
Colts receiver T.Y. Hilton has a juicy matchup Sunday against the Raiders who have allowed nine touchdowns to wide receivers in six games. With the Colts opting to pass two-thirds of the time according to teamrankings.com, this sets Hilton in prime position to have monster day against the woeful Raiders.
Sit
Matthew Stafford, QB, Detroit Lions
Matthew Stafford has a tough matchup Sunday against Seattle. The Seahawks have given up just eight touchdowns to opposing quarterbacks paired with nine interceptions. Seattle hasn’t allowed an opponent to throw for multiple touchdowns since Week 2.
Nick Chubb, RB, Cleveland Browns
Nick Chubb is going into a bad matchup with a predictably bad game script in the works at the Browns' second game against the Steelers this year. Not only has Pittsburgh allowed just three rushing scores to running backs on the season, they’re allowing an average of less than 100 total rushing yards to opponents. As I hinted at earlier, I also expect Cleveland to be playing from behind. That means Chubb could be phased out of the game in favor of Duke Johnson. The Steelers are much more dangerous offensively when playing at Heinz field.
Alshon Jeffery, WR, Philadelphia Eagles
Alshon Jeffery has been a phenomenal asset for fantasy owners this season, he’s scored four times in as many games. Jeffery comes down to earth Sunday against Jacksonville, however. Even in their three-game skid, the Jags have been stingy against opposing No. 1 receivers. They limited Tyreek Hill to just 61 yards on four catches. Though DeAndre Hopkins managed to find the endzone against Jacksonville, the Jags held him to his lowest number of receptions (3) and yards (50) all season. Jeffery is talented but he’s no “Nuk” Hopkins. Sit him Sunday.
Aaron Jones, RB, Green Bay Packers
I was a big fan of Packers running back Aaron Jones in the offseason. Sadly, things haven’t worked out the way I thought and things will likely get worse before they get better as far as Week 8 is concerned. Just three running backs have found the endzone against Los Angeles all season. In three of the Rams’ last four contests, Los Angeles has held the opposing team’s leading rusher to 59 yards or less. Also, given that the Rams are juggernauts offensively, I don’t think Sunday’s game features a favorable game script for Jones.