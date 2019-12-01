Start
Josh Jacobs, RB, Oakland Raiders
Jacobs was held to just 36 total yards last Sunday at the Jets. Look for the Raiders rookie to bounce back against a putrid Kansas City run defense that’s allowing more than 140 rushing yards per game. The Chiefs have surrendered 13 touchdowns to opposing backs, eight on the ground and five receiving.
Tyler Higbee, TE, Los Angeles Rams
Higbee is a lock-and-load option for fantasy owners this week as the Rams head to Arizona, which is the league’s worst team when it comes to defending against the tight end position. Higbee should have an increased workload with teammate Gerald Everett out with a knee injury.
DJ Chark, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are great for fantasy football. Whether fantasy owners are playing them or playing against them, the fantasy points seem to flow. The Bucs have allowed 18 touchdowns to opposing wide receivers this season. Receivers that play Tampa have produced some big numbers in recent weeks. Atlanta’s Calvin Ridley was WR8 after playing Tampa last week, Michael Thomas was the WR4 in Week 11, Christian Kirk was the top scorer at his position in Week 10 and Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf were wide receivers 1 and 3 respectively in Week 9. Chark is a must-play.
Sit
Mark Andrews, TE, Baltimore Ravens
With the tight end position being such a wasteland in terms of viable fantasy players, sitting Andrews may not be an option. That said, Andrews has been hit and miss this season and the 49ers are the toughest team in the league against opposing tight ends. The last time the Ravens played a defense that ranks in the top ten against tight ends, was Nov. 3 against New England. The Ravens still managed to put up 37 points but Andrews was limited to just 21 yards on two receptions. The Ravens have a few tight ends and if anything, defenses are going to key in on Andrews who is the team’s best pass-catching option at the position. That will force the Ravens to look elsewhere which they have shown they are more than capable of doing.
Will Fuller, WR, Houston Texans
Fuller made a triumphant return from a hamstring injury last Thursday catching seven passes for 140 yards against Indianapolis. Sunday Night, Fuller and the Texans draw the New England Patriots who are allowing just south of 160 total passing yards a game. That mark is second-best in the league. The Pats have surrendered just one touchdown to opposing wideouts all year.
Mike Williams, WR, Los Angeles Chargers
Williams has been a bust this season. He’s yet to find the end zone this year and has had over 100 receiving just once. His quarterback has thrown seven interceptions in his last two games and to top it all off, the Chargers face the Broncos this Sunday. Denver has given up just eight scores to enemy wideouts in 2019. Leave Williams on the bench