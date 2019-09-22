Start
Devonta Freeman, RB, Atlanta Falcons
This is the bounceback week for Freeman with the Falcons headed to Indianapolis to play the Colts who have been generous to opposing running backs. Indianapolis has given up the third-most fantasy points to running backs on the young season. Sunday is the day to start Freeman and if it doesn’t pan out, it may be time to panic on the veteran back.
Carlos Hyde, RB, Houston Texans
There’s room to run against the Los Angeles Chargers. Indy’s Marlon Mack went off in Week 1 for 174 yards and a score. Last week, Kerryon Johnson was inefficient on the ground but found the endzone in the passing game. Hyde has looked great through two games. Sunday’s matchup is a golden opportunity for him. Hyde looks to have risen to the top of Houston's depth chart, dominating the team's offensive snaps last week. He had 40 to Duke Johnson’s 26.
Frank Gore, RB, Buffalo Bills
With Devin Singletary out with a hamstring injury, Gore is solid flex play this week as the Bills play the Bengals. Cincinnati has allowed the most fantasy points to running backs this young season. Gore rushed for 68 yards on19 carries and scored last week. He’s in line for another great day Sunday against a defense that allowed 121 rushing yards on 12 carries to Matt Breida a week ago.
Sit
Andy Dalton, QB, Cincinnati Bengals
With so many quarterbacks down, fantasy owners may be tempted to start Andy Dalton Sunday at Buffalo. It’s an ill-advised start. Dalton has been solid through two outings but the Bills have made both quarterbacks they’ve faced non factors. Granted, those quarterbacks were New York’s Sam Darnold and Eli Manning, but the Bills’ secondary will make it difficult for Dalton this Sunday.
Robby Anderson, WR, New York Jets
Anderson and quarterback Luke Falk made the best of a bad situation last Monday against Cleveland. The wideout caught four catches for 81 yards. However, Sunday against the Patriots will be a different story. It’s a bad matchup for Anderson against New England’s secondary with a thrid-string quarterback throwing the ball. The Pats have yet to allow a passing (or rushing) touchdown through two games.
Phillip Lindsay, RB, Denver Broncos
Lindsay’s average draft position this year was inflated due to his tremendous performance as a rookie last season. Now, it seems as though the hometown back is falling down to earth. There are a few reasons to keep him on the bench in Week 3. Chief among them is that Lindsay is in an even time share with Royce Freeman and the latter has been the better back through two games. Sunday’s game against Green Bay will play more for Denver like the Bear’s game against Green Bay instead of Minnesota’s game last week. The Packers will be looking to stop the run first, challenging the aged and thus far lackluster Joe Flacco to make the throws to win the game.