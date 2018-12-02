Phillip Lindsay, RB, Denver Broncos
Lindsay has been a boon for fantasy owners this season, scoring in four of his last five games. Sunday he gets a great matchup against Cincinnati who has allowed 11 touchdowns on the season. Lindsay is averaging 5.8 yards per carry and should gash the Bengals’ poor run defense.
D.J. Moore, WR, Carolina Panthers
Fantasy owners have to like what they saw from Panthers rookie receiver D.J. Moore in Devin Funchess’ absence. Moore posted stat lines of 7-157-1 and 8-91-0 in the last two weeks respectively. He’s been second in targets only to dynamic back Christian McCaffrey during that time. He gets a fantastic matchup Sunday against division rival Tampa Bay. The Buccaneers have given up 17 touchdowns to wide receivers on the season. Even with Funchess potentially back in the lineup Sunday, a new day is dawning in the Panthers’ receiver corps and the future is bright for Moore.
David Njoku, TE, Cleveland Browns
One of the best pieces of advice in fantasy football is “don’t chase fantasy points.” While betting on Browns tight end David Njoku to strike gold again after he just put up his best game in four weeks may seem dubious, it’s not a bad idea. Njoku has a good matchup this Sunday against Houston. The Texans are stingy against receivers and running backs, ranking in the bottom 10 in the league in fantasy points allowed per Pro Football Reference. But, they’re much more lenient on tight ends, allowing seven touchdowns to the position this season. Recently, Tennessee’s Jonnu Smith, Denver’s Jeff Heuerman and Washington’s Jordan Reed have all had great outings against Houston. Baker Mayfield will be looking in Njoku’s direction quite a bit come Sunday.
Sit
Carlos Hyde, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars
I don’t like Hyde in this matchup against the Colts despite the great outing suspended teammate Leonard Fournette had against them a few weeks ago. Fournette had 109 yards from scrimmage and scored as a runner and as a receiver. Hyde won’t have that passing game to buoy his stats Sunday, however, as T.J. Yeldon figures to handle the passing down work. Also, with the red hot Indianapolis offense facing a reeling Jacksonville defense with a banged up Jalen Ramsey in the secondary, I fear this game may get out of hand for the Jaguars in a hurry. A bad game script will lead to more work for Yeldon.
Joe Mixon, RB, Cincinnati Bengals
Sitting Bengals running back Joe Mixon may not be an option for many fantasy owners as he has been a steady runner in fantasy all year but the Denver Broncos' defense is back. Well at least the run defense is. Since allowing 200-yard rushers in back-to-back outings in Weeks 5 and 6, Denver hasn’t allowed a rusher to gain more the 69 yards on the ground in their last five games. Backs like James Conner and Melvin Gordon were held to pedestrian outings by their standards but they supplemented their statline by catching a few passes. While Mixon certainly can do the same, I don’t trust the Bengals’ offense as a whole with Jeff Driskel as the quarterback. The Broncos will put the pressure on Driskel by bottling up Mixon.
Chris Herndon, TE, New York Jets
The tight end position seems especially thin this year but fantasy owners needing help at the position should look past Chris Herndon this week. The Tennessee Titans are the league’s best defense against tight ends. At least from a fantasy standpoint. Tennessee hasn’t allowed a single touchdown to an opposing tight end all year and I don’t think the woeful Jets and Herndon will be the ones to break that streak.