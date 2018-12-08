Start
Courtland Sutton, WR, Denver Broncos
With Emmanuel Sanders done for the season with a torn Achilles tendon, Broncos rookie receiver Courtland Sutton figures to see more work against a very beatable San Francisco secondary. Downfield receivers have had tremendous success against the 49ers. Tyler Lockett’s lone reception went for 52 yards and a score last Sunday. Mike Evans caught six passes for 116 yards, Odell Beckham Jr. had four catches for 73 yards and two touchdowns and Christian Kirk had three catches for 42 yards and a score.
Aaron Rodgers, QB, Green Bay Packers
Okay, I know what you’re thinking. It’s a little ridiculous of me to include Aaron Rodgers on a start/sit list but the superstar quarterback has been hit or miss this season. Sunday, one week after the Packers fired long-time coach Mike McCarthy, I think Rodgers and the Pack come out with a renewed fire. They have to perfect matchup to make a statement. Atlanta, a dome team that plays in the south, comes up to the frozen tundra of Green Bay with a banged up defense that has allowed 25 passing touchdowns on the year. Rodgers will feast.
Vance McDonald, TE, ,Pittsburgh Steelers
No team is giving up more fantasy points per week to opposing tight ends than the Oakland Raiders according to Pro Football Reference. This gives Steelers tight end Vance McDonald a great opportunity to hit paydirt. Stinging from a historic defeat against the Los Angeles Chargers last Sunday night, relinquishing a 16-point lead at home to lose the game in the second half, Pittsburgh will be looking to make a statement. Oakland will be the unlucky recipient. In a game in which the Steelers should walk all over the Raiders, I expect McDonald to be heavily involved.
Sit
Alshon Jeffery, WR, Philadelphia Eagles
Eagles receiver Alshon Jeffery has put up some bad stat lines of late. That trend will continue Sunday against the Cowboys. Simply put Dallas has been a red-hot defense in their last four games. Michael Thomas had five receptions for 40 yards, Josh Doctson six catches for 66 yards and when the Eagles played the Cowboys in Philly a few weeks back, Jeffery had four catches for 48 yards. Only Julio Jones found success against Dallas’ stingy secondary and he’s a special player. Jeffery simply can’t be trusted in Round 1 of the fantasy playoffs.
Spencer Ware, RB, Kansas City Chiefs
I’m not too fond of the matchup for Chiefs running back Spencer Ware this week. Ware isn’t the athlete Kareem Hunt was and he put up an okay stat line in a favorable matchup against Oakland last Sunday. He rushed 14 times for 47 yards and a score in his return as a featured back. The Chiefs brought running back Charcandrick West back into the fold this past week. With the Ravens coming to town, boasting one of the league’s stingiest rush defenses allowing just 3.8 yards per carry, Ware is a dicey play at best.
Marlon Mack, RB, Indianapolis Colts
If the Colts are to steal a win at NRG Stadium from the Houston Texans it’s going to come from quarterback Andrew Luck and the passing game. The Texans allow just 3.7 yards per carry to opposing rushers. Which means bad news for Marlon Mack. Houston hasn't allowed an opposing back to rush for more than 60 yards in their last five contests.