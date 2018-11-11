Start
Andrew Luck, QB, Indianapolis Colts
Giving the reeling Jacksonville defense and the absence of cornerback A.J. Bouye, I like Colts quarterback Andrew Luck’s chances of being a good play this week as he’s been matchup proof in his last five games. Luck has thrown for four touchdowns against Buffalo and Houston this season, both teams rank in the bottom ten in terms of fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks per Pro Football Reference. Also, the Jags have been vulnerable of late. Jacksonville surrendered two touchdowns to Dak Prescott in Week 6 and three scores to Carson Wentz in London in Week 8. The effectiveness of running back Marlon Mack limits Luck’s ceiling somewhat but the Colts’ gunslinger remains a week-in-week-out starter.
Josh Gordon, WR, New England Patriots
The variables are all there for a blowup game for Josh Gordon. A talented receiver with an ever-expanding role in a high-powered offense? Check. A shrewd coach willing to exploit a matchup against a former cornerback who has struggled in pass defense all season? Check. One story coming out of the Patriots' loss to the Eagles in Super Bowl 52 was Bill Belichick’s curious decision to bench starting cornerback Malcolm Butler. Butler left the organization for the Tennessee Titans in free agency. He’s been getting torched by pass catchers all season. Enter his old team and Josh Gordon. Gordon has seen his role in New England’s offense expand all season and quarterback Tom Brady has consistently looked for him on deep passes among others. He’ll definitely get a shot a Butler Sunday, giving coach Belichick a chance to have the last laugh in this mini feud. Start Gordon everywhere Sunday.
David Johnson, RB, Arizona Cardinals
Yes, this is where we are, people. Cardinals running back David Johnson is on a start/sit column instead of being a no-brainer. Johnson simply hasn’t lived up to his first-round billing this season but a second week in offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich’s offense and a soft matchup against Kansas City who has allowed eight rushing touchdowns and five receiving touchdowns to opposing backs, should put him back in the good graces of fantasy owners. Running the football is a great way for the Cardinals to keep Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes off the field and Kansas City is allowing a league-worst 5.2 yards per carry. If you can’t trust David Johnson to put up numbers in this contest, you can’t trust him to do so in any matchup.
Sit
Kerryon Johnson, RB, Detroit Lions
Kerryon Johnson has been the answer for the Lions’ rushing woes this season but he’s an ill-advised play on Sunday when Detroit travels to Chicago. The Bears allow an average of 85 total rushing yards per game and have allowed just one rushing touchdown all season.
Alshon Jeffery, WR, Philadelphia Eagles
I know, the Cowboys’ secondary looked very vulnerable against Tennessee’s usually mediocre passing attack. Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota was throwing it up and down the field against Dallas but at the end of the day, the Titans’ pass catchers finished with pedestrian numbers. By the numbers, Dallas has a decent secondary...for fantasy purposes at least. The Cowboys have held Corey Davis, Josh Doctson, Donte Moncrief, Odell Beckham and Marvin Jones to poor fantasy outings. Those receivers all play on the outside which is where Eagles’ wideout Alshon Jeffery will line up. I understand he’s at worst a WR2 for most so sitting him may not be an option especially with four teams on bye but, it’s definitely plausible the Eagles might try and capitalize on other matchups Sunday evening.
Jared Cook, TE, Oakland Raiders
The Raiders are little more than a speed bump for opponents this season and I don’t like Oakland’s chances Sunday when division rival Los Angeles comes to town. Tight end Jared Cook has an unfavorable matchup against the Chargers who have allowed just 369 yards to the position all season. In their previous matchup this year, Cook caught four passes for a measly 20 yards. Look elsewhere for tight end help on Sunday.