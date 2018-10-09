Josh Reynolds, WR, Los Angeles Rams
With both Brandin Cooks and Cooper Kupp in the concussion protocol, the next man up in the Rams receiving corps seems to be Josh Reynolds. Reynolds immediately found a role in Los Angeles' offense Sunday, consistently getting open against the Seattle secondary. Though it was a small sample size, just two catches for 39 yards, it appears that whether by talent or by scheme, whomever the Rams plug into their receiving corps can find ways to get open. Reynolds holds value assuming either Cooks or Kupp or both are forced to miss time. Even better, the Rams head to Denver in Week 6 to take on the Broncos who are a far cry from the dominant defensive stronghold we saw in the 2015 Super Bowl year. Broncos cornerback Bradley Roby has been getting torched in coverage and Reynolds could be next in line for a big day if the others sit out.
Alfred Morris, RB, San Francisco 49ers
49ers back Matt Breida suffered a serious ankle sprain in the team’s game against Arizona last week and though it was not a high ankle sprain as originally believed, Breida will likely miss some time. That leaves veteran back Alfred Morris with the majority of the work. Morris has been a mediocre talent thus far this season but he’s getting a lot of volume, he had 61 yards on 18 carries in Week 5. Morris is a low-ceiling add for those in need at the running back position.
Wendell Smallwood, RB, Philadelphia Eagles
Bad news out of the city of brotherly love. Eagles running back Jay Ajayi is done for the season with a torn ACL. Wendell Smallwood has performed well the past few weeks even with Ajayi in the lineup. He’s had scrimmage yards of 71, 54 and 91 in his past three games with a pair of touchdowns sandwiching his Week 4 game at Tennessee. Fantasy owners should be cautious adding Smallwood, however, reports have surfaced that Philadelphia has contacted Buffalo in order to see what it would take to acquire former Eagle and Pennsylvania native LeSean McCoy in a trade. Smallwood’s value would obviously take a huge hit if “Shady” McCoy returned to Philly.
Jameis Winston, QB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
How the tables have turned. With Fitzmagic 2018 a distant memory, Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston returns to take the reins in Tampa. Winston has some good matchups coming up, including this weekend’s contest against Atlanta who has been a boon for fantasy football this season. The Falcons rank in the bottom five in terms of total yards of offense allowed per game and have surrendered eight passing and eight rushing touchdowns on the year. If nothing else, Winston makes for a great streaming option at quarterback this week but with the weapons he has as pass-catchers, he should hold long-term value.
Christian Kirk, WR, Arizona Cardinals
Cardinals receiver Christian Kirk has made some waves in the team’s box scores in recent weeks. Sunday he caught 3 of 4 targets for 85 yards and a score, though most of it came from a 75-yard touchdown. In Week 3 Kirk caught 7 of 8 targets for 90 yards. Kirk is second to Larry Fitzgerald in terms of targets but leads the team in receptions and yards on the season. Friends with Arizona quarterback Josh Rosen since high school, Kirk is the team’s deep threat who’s shown he can find paydirt if given the opportunity. He holds value as Fitzgerald remains less than 100 percent.
Donte Moncrief, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars
The Jaguars’ offense is inconsistent but it’s getting hard to ignore what receiver Donte Moncrief has done in recent weeks. He caught five passes on five targets for 109 yards and a score against the Jets in Week 4. Last week, Moncrief saw a team-high 15 targets and caught six passes for 76 yards. Moncrief could serve as a decent bye-week plug and play option if the matchup is right.
Mike Davis, RB, Seattle Seahawks
Courtland Sutton, WR, Denver Broncos
Corey Clement, RB, Philadelphia
Tre'Quan Smith, WR, New Orleans Saints