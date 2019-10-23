Corey Davis, A.J. Brown, WRs, Tennessee Titans
The Titans have made a change at quarterback and it has made their receiving corps fantasy somewhat relevant. Davis caught a season-high six catches for 80 yards and score last week. Brown also had a season-high six catches for 64 yards. Ryan Tannehill gives the Titans receivers a boost. They’re startable in the right matchup.
Ty Johnson, RB, Detroit Lions
The Lions placed running back Kerryon Johnson on injured reserve Tuesday, leaving Ty Johnson with the majority of the workload. The Lions rush for just over 100 yards a game so Ty’s ceiling is limited. Nevertheless, he’s a top add this week.
Kenny Stills, WR, Houston Texans
With Will Fuller dealing with a significant hamstring pull that is expected to keep him out of action for several weeks, Stills should get a bump in production. He caught four passes for a season-high 105 yards in Week 7.
Kyle Rudolph, TE, Minnesota Vikings
“You like that!” Kirk Cousins is on fire. In his last three games, Cousins has thrown for 976 yards and ten touchdowns. Rudolph was a big beneficiary of Cousins’ improved play this past Sunday against Detroit. He recorded a season-best stat line of five catches, 58 yards and a score. Rudolph and the Vikings host Washington Thursday night.
DaeSean Hamilton, WR, Denver Broncos
Emmanuel Sanders was traded to the 49ers Tuesday, signaling that the Broncos are playing for the future. Courtland Sutton and Hamilton were drafted to take the place of Demaryius Thomas and Sanders respectively. Sutton has grown into the top receiver role nicely, leading Denver in receiving yards on the season. Hamilton now gets his opportunity to shine with Sanders moving on. Though quarterback Joe Flacco hasn't shown that he can consistently support more than one receiver from a fantasy standpoint.
Deeper Targets
Kirk Cousins, QB, Minnesota Vikings
Demaryius Thomas, WR, New York Jets
J.D. McKissic, RB, Detroit Lions
Olabisi Johnson, WR, Minnesota Vikings
Darrell Henderson, RB, Los Angeles Rams