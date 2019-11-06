Zach Pascal, WR, Indianapolis Colts
Pascal had a big day at Pittsburgh Sunday with T.Y. Hilton out. He caught five passes for 76 yards and score Sunday. His third touchdown in three weeks. Even better, Pascal’s touchdown pass came from veteran backup quarterback Brian Hoyer who took over for Jacoby Brissett after the latter was sidelined with an MCL sprain. Pascal’s snap count has risen sharply the past two weeks. He’s played over 90 percent of the Colts’ offensive snaps in that time. He’s a pickup with long-term upside.
Ronald Jones, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
It’s Week 10 and finally, someone has come out on top in Tampa Bay’s committee backfield or so it seems. After rushing for 67 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries and catching an additional two passes for 15 yards, Jones received the stamp of approval from coach Bruce Arians who said the second-year back has “earned the right to start” and “play more snaps.” Fantasy owners can’t ignore a starting running back this late in the season. Jones is likely owned but fantasy owners should double check and roster him if available.
DeVante Parker, WR, Miami Dolphins
Dolphins receiver Preston Williams is done for the season after tearing his ACL Sunday against the New York Jets. Parker figures to be the next man up. He has four touchdowns on the season which matches his career high. The fourth score came on Sunday as part of his 4-57-1 stat line. Parker has some juicy matchups down the stretch, including games against the Jets, Bengals, Giants, and Eagles.
Derrius Guice, RB, Washington
Guice, who is recovering from a torn meniscus, will return from the injured reserve in Week 11. He was the team’s top back earlier this season so fantasy owners should take note and roster him now. However, the second-year back will return to a committee. Washington is on bye this week but Adrian Peterson just rushed for 108 yards on 18 carries Sunday against Buffalo. He likely won’t be relegated to the bench as easily as he was when the season began. Also, Chris Thompson figures to return from a toe injury at some point. Roster Guice but understand his value is likely capped.
