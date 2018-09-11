Phillip Lindsay, RB, Denver Broncos
Torn with Broncos running back Philip Lindsay. As a Colorado Buffaloes fan, I’m loving the success he’s had so far. As someone who targeted Royce Freeman heavily in many drafts, I’m more than a bit unnerved. Nevertheless, Lindsay nearly tied Freeman for snaps with 26 to the latter’s 29. He also posted a superior stat line with identical numbers to Freeman as a runner (15 carries for 71 yards) but added two catches for 31 yards and a score while Freeman was not used as a pass catcher. Lindsay offers obvious value with potential to have solid work in what could be a backfield by committee.
T.J. Yeldon, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars
With running back Leonard Fournette dealing with a hamstring injury, T.J. Yeldon becomes a person fantasy owners should look at especially if they own the former. Fournette has some injury history and missed three games last year. Worse, is that Fournette injured his hamstring, an injury that could linger. Unlike last season, Yeldon will have most of the work to himself with Chris Ivory now in Buffalo. He played 39 snaps to Corey Grant’s six Sunday against the New York Giants.
Case Keenum, QB, Denver Broncos
Let’s rehash “The Case for Case” for a second. Yes, Broncos quarterback Case Keenum threw three interceptions Sunday against the Seahawks but he also threw for 326 yards and three touchdowns. That won’t be the "case" every week but the turnovers shouldn’t be either. Keenum has a variety of weapons in the receiving corps and out of the backfield. Despite the setbacks, I liked what I saw from Denver’s offense.
Ryan Fitzpatrick, QB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Do we dare believe? Do we dare trust that 40-point performance from Ryan Fitzpatrick Sunday against New Orleans? I still want a week to decide whether the “Fitzmagic” of 2015 is back to record another top-10 fantasy season. There are so many questions, the biggest of which being, 'Was Sunday's performance a product Fitzpatrick being great again or the Saints defense being bad again?' Also, Fitzpatrick is the backup to 2015 first overall draft pick Jameis Winston who is serving a three-game suspension. What happens when Winston returns? I don’t know but every year there is at least one fantasy quarterback who either goes late in the draft or undrafted who vaults into the top 10. Last season, it was Carson Wentz, the year before that it was Dak Prescott and Matt Ryan and in 2015 it was Blake Bortles and Fitzpatrick.
Ryan Grant, WR, Indianapolis Colts
Who is the new Donte Moncrief in Indianapolis? It may be receiver Ryan Grant stepping up as the new No. 2 receiver for Indy. Grant offers value as quarterback Andrew Luck looked back to his old self throwing for 319 yards and two scores in his return to action Sunday. Grant caught 8 of 9 targets for 59 yards Sunday. In a year in which the Colts don't have a great run game or defense, Luck and Co. could be throwing the ball a lot. Grant could be a big beneficiary.
Brandon Marshall, WR, Seattle Seahawks
Seahawks receiver Brandon Marshall was targeted heavily in the red zone during the team’s Week 1 loss at Denver. With Doug Baldwin out with an MCL sprain quarterback Russell Wilson may rely on the veteran Marshall. He makes for an intriguing pick up and play option this Monday as he takes on his old team in the Chicago Bears.
Jared Cook, TE, Oakland Raiders
Those in need at the tight end position need look no further that Raiders tight end Jared Cook, who amassed a whopping 180 yards on nine catches. The beneficiary of a plus matchup, I don’t expect Cook to drop those numbers every week, but he showed great rapport with quarterback Derek Carr. Cook gets Denver next week in another great matchup. The Seahawks’ Will Dissly gouged the Broncos for 105 yards and a touchdown.
George Kittle, TE, San Francisco 49ers
Kittle is another great tight end to pick up after a five-catch, 90-yard performance against the Vikings. He also led the team with nine targets last week for 28 percent of the target share for San Francisco. Expect Kittle to be a consistent option for quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and the 49ers.
Deeper Picks
Will Dissly, TE, Seattle Seahawks
Tyrod Taylor, QB, Cleveland Browns
Phillip Dorsett, WR, New England Patriots
Geronimo Allison, WR, Green Bay Packers
Austin Ekeler, RB, Los Angeles Chargers
Redux
Tyler Lockett, WR, Seattle Seahawks