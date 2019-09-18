Mason Rudolph, QB, Pittsburgh Steelers
It may not be the next Tom Brady story but Rudolph acquitted himself well against the Seahawks Sunday, tossing two touchdowns in relief of Ben Roethlisberger. Big Ben will undergo season-ending elbow surgery, leaving Rudolph as the starter for the forseeable future. Based on what he showed Sunday, the former third round pick out of Oklahoma State could be of service in the right matchup.
Jaylen Samuels, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers
While James Conner’s knee injury is reportedly “not serious” per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, don’t be surprised to see Samuels take on some of the workload given that Conner will likely be operating at less than 100 percent.
James Washington WR, Pittsburgh Steelers
Another waiver candidate, another Steeler. It seems like Donte Moncrief’s time is up as the Steelers' No. 2 receiver. He’s had two putrid outings on the young season. In Pittsburgh’s opener against New England, Moncrief caught just three of ten targets, dropping a would-be touchdown. He responded by failing to catch his lone target during Sunday’s game. The pass bounced off of him and into the hands of a waiting Seahawks defender for an interception. Moncrief was promptly benched. He played just 18 offensive snaps that day. Way down from the 60 he played in Week 1. Washington’s role figures to expand as Moncrief could be a healthy scratch Week 3.
Rashaad Penny, RB, Seattle Seahawks
Penny is owned in a majority of fantasy leagues but it’s worth fantasy owners’ time to see if he’s available. The winds of change may be picking up in Seattle with Chris Carson already having three fumbles on the young season, two of which were lost. Penny on the other hand saw his snap count on offense increase between Weeks 1 and 2 and he made the most of it with a 37-yard touchdown run against Pittsburgh Sunday.
Demarcus Robinson,WR, Kansas City Chiefs
If there was one lesson to learn Sunday, it’s that it doesn’t matter who is catching passes from Patrick Mahomes, that player is going to score touchdowns. Demarcus Robinson had a monster fantasy day against Oakland Sunday. He caught six passes for 172 yards and two scores. They jury is out on whether lightning could strike twice for Robinson who is at best the third or fourth option in the Chiefs’ passing offense but the production from Mahomes and Co. simply can’t be ignored.
Daniel Jones, QB, New York Giants
With two Super Bowl champion quarterbacks on the shelf, fantasy owners should take a look at the rookie who just got the nod in New York. Jones finished with 416 yards and two touchdowns through four preseason games. While the starting quarterback job for the New York Giants can’t be considered a low-pressure gig, Jones should have a lot of leeway here given the Giants have benched Eli Manning twice in the last three years. The rookie is in a position to play well.
Raheem Mostert, RB, San Francisco 49ers
Mostert is a must add waiver candidate this week as Tevin Coleman remains sidelined with an ankle injury. Mostert gained 83 rushing yards on 13 carries Sunday against Cincinnati. Though he was outgained by Matt Breida who rushed for 121 yards on 12 carries, Mostert offers some security in the passing game. Whereas Breida got vultured twice by Jeff Wilson Jr. at the goal line, Mostert saw the most targets among running backs and even took one to the house for a 39-yard touchdown in the first quarter of Sunday’s game.
Deeper Picks
Teddy Bridgewater, QB, New Orleans Saints
Frank Gore, RB, Buffalo Bills
D.J. Chark, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars
Devin Smith, WR, Dallas Cowboys
Will Dissly, TE, Seattle Seahawks