Keke Coutee, WR, Houston Texas
Texans receiver Keke Coutee caught 11 of 15 targets for 105 yards in Sunday’s game against the Colts. With teammate Will Fuller dealing with a hamstring injury, Coutee could hold some value if Fuller is forced to miss time. The Texans are passing the ball a bit, quarterback Deshaun Watson ranks in the top ten for passing yards (1,246) and yards per game (312).Watson is in the top five in yards per attempt at 8.42.
Taylor Gabriel, WR, Chicago Bears
The Bears were on fire against Tampa Bay Sunday as quarterback Mitch Trubisky threw for 354 yards and a whopping six touchdowns. It was a big day for everyone including receiver Taylor Gabriel who caught all seven of his targets for 104 yards and two scores. The encouraging thing about Gabriel is that he’s developed a solid floor. He’s seen seven, ten and seven targets the past three weeks, following just five targets in Week 1. The Bears are on bye this week but Gabriel is worth a stash.
Nyheim Hines, RB, Indianapolis Colts
Colts running back Nyheim Hines had a breakout performance as a pass catcher in Week 4 against the Texans. Hines caught nine passes for 63 yards and two scores. In an offense that hasn’t been able to run the football, the Colts are passing more than 71 percent of the time, 2nd-most in the NFL. Hines has been the primary beneficiary of running back targets and with receiver T.Y. Hilton out, the rookie is line for a bump in productivity.
Taywan Taylor, WR, Tennessee Titans
When former Titans receiver Rishard Matthews decided to bring his tenure in Tennessee to an abrupt end, the team needed another wideout to fill the void. Enter second-year receiver Taywan Taylor who saw an immediate increase in target share and production in Week 4 against the Eagles. Taylor caught seven of nine targets for 77 yards in the contest. It was easily his best outing of the year. The ceiling is relatively low here because A) Taylor is the second man behind Corey Davis, and 2) Tennessee’s passing attack has left much to be desired in the past few years. Still, the volume Taylor will receive cannot be ignored. This guy needs to be rostered.
Mike Davis, RB, Seattle Seahawks
Perhaps he should be on my list of deep targets but it's hard to ignore what Seattle running back Mike Davis did on Sunday against Arizona. He recorded 25 touches for 124 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns. What's more surprising is that Davis got the nod over Seattle's first-round draft pick in Rashaad Penny. Despite the good performance, Davis is still firmly a part of the team's backfield committee. Penny isn't going anywhere and last Sunday's opportunity was due to lead back Chris Carson being out with a hip injury. It remains to be seen what will happen once Carson returns. Still, Davis is worth a look in deeper leagues.
Deep Targets
Cameron Brate, TE, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Corey Grant, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars
Robert Turbin, RB, Indianapolis Colts
Redux
Aaron Jones, RB, Green Bay Packers
T.J. Yeldon, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars