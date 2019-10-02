Jacoby Brissett, QB, Indianapolis Colts
The Colts may no longer have Andrew Luck throwing passes but Brissett has done a fine job in his stead. He has thrown 10 touchdowns in Indianapolis’ four games to just two interceptions. He’s thrown for at least 250 yards in his last two outings. Sunday night, he gets to play the Kansas City Chiefs who are allowing the 8th-most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks per pro-football focus. Brissett makes for a great one-time add or a viable streamer to hang on to.
Chris Herndon, TE, New York Jets
Fantasy owners unhappy with their current tight end situation may wish to roster second-year pass catcher Chris Herndon who is due back from suspension in Week 6 when the Jets host the Cowboys. Herndon showed some chemistry with quarterback Sam Darnold last season, catching 39 passes for 502 yards and four scores in 2018.
Jaylen Samuels, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers
The Steelers seemed to be employing a committee approach to their backfield in their Monday night game against the Bengals. Both James Conner and Samuels received ten carries in that game, both caught eight passes and both found the end zone once. Conner had the edge in offensive snaps but Samuels’ share increased dramatically between Weeks 3 and 4. Perhaps given Conner’s injury history, the Steelers are limiting his workload. In any case, Samuels is a top add this week.
Geronimo Allison, WR, Green Bay Packers
Just when Aaron Rodgers and Green Bay’s passing game really started to pick up in the Packers’ Thursday night game against the Eagles, Davante Adams was sidelined with a toe injury. The veteran wideout feared he may have turf toe but according to reports, the team doesn’t believe his injury to be serious. Even so, it’s likely the star receiver misses Green Bay’s Week 5 game at Dallas. Allison holds value for the length of Adams’ absence however long that may be.
Ronald Jones, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Jones has emerged as the running back to own in Tampa Bay. The second-year back has rushed for at least 70 yards in three of his four games. Last week he found the end zone for the first time in 2019, scoring on a five-yard run. Jones dominated snaps for Tampa Bay in Week 4, surpassing Peyton Barber and Dare Ogunbowale by a large margin. He took 49 percent of offensive snaps per Football Outsiders. His previous highest percentage was 31 percent in Week 1. Also, this marks the first time he outsnapped Barber. If the Bucs keep rolling, Jones could prove a valuable asset.
Jamaal Williams, RB, Green Bay Packers
The last time fantasy owners saw Williams he was being carted off the field. Before that moment, Williams was trending toward fantasy relevance. Much to the chagrin of Aaron Jones owners, Green Bay seemed quite content in keeping the Jones-Williams committee alive in the Matt LaFleur era. In fact, Williams saw his offensive snap count percentage increase in each of his three games and it’s unknown how he was going to be used in the fourth game because he got hurt so early. With Jones plodding at a 3.3 yard per carry average, Williams is worth a stash for when he returns. He could play a larger role in Green Bay’s offense than anyone expected this season.
Redux
Darrel Williams, RB, Kansas City Chiefs
Golden Tate, WR, New York Giants
Deeper Targets
Nyheim Hines, RB, Indianapolis Colts
Benjamin Watson, TE, New England Patriots
Sam Darnold, QB, New York Jets