Joe Flacco, QB, Baltimore Ravens
Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco has been a serviceable fantasy quarterback this season and he has a smooth schedule for the rest of the season. Flacco has performed well in nearly every easy matchup he’s had thus far and has games against the Steelers, Bengals, Raiders, Falcons, Chiefs and Buccaneers in upcoming week. He’s a must add as a bye-week streamer.
Jalen Richard, RB, Oakland Raiders
With the Raiders placing running back Marshawn Lynch on IR, Jalen Richard immediately holds value as the team’s passing back. Oakland tends to lean on the young back when they are playing from behind, which should happen a fair amount given the fact that the team is essentially packing it in for the year, trading marquee players and looking to future draft picks. Doug Martin also figures to get some work but as the team’s thumper, he’ll get phased out of games due to the Raiders falling behind. Both are worth an add but Richard is the more valuable.
Tre’Quan Smith, WR, New Orleans Saints
It was a tough outing against a stingy Baltimore defense for Saints receiver Tre’Quan Smith but the rookie wideout stepped into the role vacated by Ted Ginn Jr. who is on injured reserve in a big way. Smith played 73 percent of the team’s offensive snaps Sunday, second to the team’s No. 1 wideout Michael Thomas. In a high-power Saints offense, and with quarterback Drew Brees, gunning for Peyton Manning’s career touchdown record, Smith could be a vital addition to fantasy rosters.
Courtland Sutton, WR, Denver Broncos
With rumors swirling about the Broncos potentially trading receiver Demaryius Thomas, rookie receiver Courtland Sutton is worth a stash. Even Thomas himself has lent credibility to the notion of a trade.
"So I feel like somewhat it is true [that] my time here is coming up, but I don’t know,” the veteran Bronco told reporters Monday.
If the trade comes to fruition, Sutton would immediately step into a valuable role as the Broncos No. 2 pass-catcher.
Tyrell Williams, WR, Los Angeles Chargers
The worry about picking up a Chargers receiver is that Phillip Rivers has so many options to throw the ball to that fantasy owners might be chasing points. Even Keenan Allen as been a little hit or miss of late. That said, it’s difficult to ignore what Tyrell Williams has done in the past two weeks. Williams has had 118 yards receiving in his last two games. He scored three times in those contests.
Deeper Picks
Michael Gallup, WR, Dallas Cowboys
Martavis Bryant, WR, Oakland Raiders
Raheem Mostert, RB, San Francisco 49ers
Kapri Bibbs, RB, Washington Redskins