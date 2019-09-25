D.J. Chark, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars
D.J. Chark do doo do do. Chark was a deeper target last week but he’s graduated to the main list after catching four passes for 76 yards and a touchdown last Thursday. Chark led the team in receiving yards. This pick up is more about quarterback Gardner Minshew who, through two and a half games, has shown he can be a fantasy relevant quarterback capable of sustaining the values of receivers like Chark and Dede Westbrook.
Wayne Gallman, RB, New York Giants
Gallman is the next man up behind Saquon Barkley in New York. He’s an option for those desperate at running back in deeper leagues. Gallman didn’t do much in 2017 when he was in a rotation with Orleans Darkwa. He found the endzone just once in 13 games. Also, the Giants have already worked out three veteran free agent backs who could take work from Gallman in the coming weeks. Consider him deep flyer for those in need of a back.
Kyle Allen, QB, Carolina Panthers
Allen threw four touchdowns Sunday against Arizona. With some quarterbacks injured or just not working out (see Rodgers, Aaron), fantasy owners may want to take a look at Allen. The undrafted quarterback’s big day came thanks in part to a soft matchup. The Cardinals have been a boon to opposing fantasy quarterbacks everywhere. That said, Allen has a good matchup against Houston Sunday and he gets Jacksonville and Tampa Bay in the following weeks. If Allen manages to retain the starting job once Cam Newton return, then the schedule is even better with New Orleans (twice), Indianapolis and Washington all down the stretch.
Phillip Dorsett, WR, New England Patriots
Dorsett is getting real good at cashing in his modest target share into good fantasy production. He’s scored in five of his last eight contests dating back to last season (including playoffs) and has scored in two of three this year. He leads New England in receiving touchdowns. The best part is that has all mostly been with Julian Edelman in the lineup. Edelman suffered a chest injury last week and Dorsett could see more work if Edelman misses time. He’s a must add.
Rex Burkhead, RB, New England Patriots
Once heralded as a bona fide draft steal, Patriots back Sony Michel has been one of the more frustrating fantasy players this season. Chalk Michel’s hype up to recency bias perhaps as the then rookie back went bonkers in the postseason last year, nearly rushing for at least 100 yards in three games and scoring in the Divisional round, the AFC Championship and the Super Bowl. Truthfully, however, Michel was up and down during the regular season last year. This year however, the situation is a bit more troubling. Michel is gaining an average of just 2.4 yards per carry. His lowest mark in all of 2018 was 2.8. Factor that it with the fact that the Patriots just placed Michel’s lead blocker fullback James Develin on injured reserve with a neck injury and the immediate future is looking somewhat bleak for the second-year back out of Georgia. Enter Burkhead who has a diverse skill set, is averaging 4.7 yards per carry and out snapped Michel by nearly a 3-to-1 margin Sunday against New York. Granted that was with passing down back James White out for the birth of his child, but Burkhead warrants a speculative add regardless.
Darrel Williams, RB, Kansas City Chiefs
Bryce Brown. Charcandrick West. Just a pair of backs who gained fantasy relevance in an Andy Reid offense when their respective starters went down with an injury. Williams will be the benefactor if Damien Williams and LeSean McCoy miss any time. A perfect option for those looking to replace Le'Veon Bell or Matt Breida during their bye week.
Golden Tate, WR, New York Giants
Always great to get out ahead of the game and pick up suspended players a week before they return. The story is no different with Tate who flashed some signs of chemistry with new starting quarterback Daniel Jones in the team’s final preseason game.
Redux
Daniel Jones, QB, New York Giants
Deeper Target
Diontae Johnson, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers