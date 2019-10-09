Chase Edmonds, RB, Arizona Cardinals
The Cardinals are starting to come together on offense with Kyler Murray starting to run the football more and be the quarterback he was at Oklahoma. David Johnson hasn’t found the end zone much of late but this year he's been racking up the receiving yards which he struggled to get last season. Johnson has led the Cardinals in receiving yards the past two games. It’s production that could go to Edmonds in Week 6 if Johnson is forced to miss time due to a back injury. Edmonds is in a plus matchup against a Falcons’ defense that has historically struggled to stop pass-catching backs. He offers immediate appeal as a potential plug-and-play option.
Adrian Peterson, RB, Washington
Peterson is another player who offers some plug-and-play value. Having just fired former head coach Jay Gruden, Washington will look to ring in the new era with a renewed sense of vigor. Washington has the perfect opponent Sunday for a team looking for its first win in the Miami Dolphins. Peterson has a soft matchup and should get a lot of work with Washington in the midst of a quarterback carousel.
Michael Gallup, WR, Dallas Cowboys
Gallup is owned in a number of leagues but fantasy owners should double check their waiver wires to make sure he isn’t available. Despite a two-week absence, Gallup picked up right where he left off, catching seven passes for 113 yards and a score Sunday against Green Bay. He’s surpassed 100 receiving yards in two of his three contests.
Jon Hilliman, RB, New York Giants
Picking up and actually playing Hilliman is the fantasy equivalent of breaking glass and grabbing a fire extinguisher. The Giants are down to their third string back after Wayne Gallman suffered a concussion Sunday against Minnesota. If he gets the start, Hilliman gets an awful matchup against the Patriots Thursday night. Again, a pickup for those in really deep leagues or those who are truly desperate.
Gerald Everett, TE, Los Angeles Rams
Everett has been increasingly involved in the Rams’ passing offense week after week. He scored a touchdown against Tampa Bay in Week 4, catching five passes for 44 yards and he went bonkers last Thursday with seven catches for 136 yards. Everett figures to see even more work if receiver Brandin Cooks is forced to miss any time with a concussion.
Deeper Targets
Mohamed Sanu, WR, Atlanta Falcons
Zay Jones, WR, Oakland Raiders
Jamison Crowder, WR, New York Jets
Byron Pringle, WR, Kansas City Chiefs