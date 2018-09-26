Tyler Boyd, WR, Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati receiver Tyler Boyd is a great plug and play option this week, offering immediate short-term value with the potential for more. Boyd has emerged as the Bengals No. 2 receiver, posting 91 yards and a score in Week 2 and 132 yards and a touchdown last week against Carolina. Boyd leads the team in receiving yards and is second behind A.J. Green in targets at 21 to the latter’s 25. With Green dealing with a groin injury, Boyd draws a plus matchup against the Falcons’ poor secondary.
Mike Williams, WR, Los Angeles Chargers
The Chargers drafted receiver Mike Williams out of Clemson with the seventh overall pick in 2017 for a reason and it looks like the big wideout is beginning to show his talent. Williams caught two scores Sunday against the Rams as well as catching four passes for 81 yards. Williams was targeted seven times by quarterback Philip Rivers. That number tied receiver Keenan Allen for the highest target share on the team. The arrow is pointing up for Williams in an offense led by the perennially great Rivers.
Calvin Ridley, WR, Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta’s putrid offensive showing in Week 1 is a distant memory and Matt Ryan and the Falcons are looking like the offensive juggernauts they were in 2016 when they made a trip to the Super Bowl. That’s in part due to the emergence of rookie first-round draft pick Calvin Ridley who has led the team in receiving yards two weeks in a row. This past week against New Orleans he exploded for 146 yards and three scores on seven catches. He also saw a team-leading eight targets. With the Falcons losing safety Ricardo Allen to a torn Achilles tendon Sunday, their already-suspect secondary will be even more exposed, forcing Atlanta to throw the ball more. Ridley and other Falcons could end up on a quite a few fantasy championship rosters this season.
Chris Godwin, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Bucs receiver Chris Godwin has been a favorite target of quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick the past three games. Godwin has scored a touchdown in each of the team’s three games. Assuming the Bucs stay with Fitzmagic, he makes for a worthwhile pickup who can produce for fantasy teams.
Baker Mayfield, QB, Cleveland Browns
Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield showed why Cleveland took him with the number one overall pick in the 2018 draft. Mayfield made accurate throws in tight windows against the Jets’ defense last week. His presence immediately infused the offense with energy it didn’t have with Tyrod Taylor as the starter. I like Mayfield long term because he’s aggressive, not afraid to push the ball downfield and he has talented receivers to back him up in Jarvis Landry, Rashard Higgins and rookie Antonio Callaway.
Just in case
A pair of fantasy relevant players are due back from suspension after Week 4 and it’s worth checking to see if they are available in leagues.
Mark Ingram, RB, New Orleans Saints
The Saints’ Mark Ingram returns to the team’s backfield in Week 5. There are multiple ways this could affect the team. I doubt we’ll see the 1A/1B split between him and teammate Alvin Kamara that we saw last season. Especially with Kamara and quarterback Drew Brees lighting it up in the passing game. But from a pure rushing standpoint, the Saints rank near the bottom of the league in total rush yards and yards per game. With the team’s defense back to being bad, the Saints could opt to run the ball more in order to control the flow of the game more, that obviously bodes well for Ingram. Anyway, the veteran back is worth a spot on fantasy rosters if he’s available.
Julian Edelman, WR, New England Patriots
It’s either the end of the Patriots’ dynasty or the beginning of another “on to x team” run to the Super Bowl and a sixth Lombardi title. The man who will play a pivotal role in bringing about the latter, in my opinion, is receiver Julian Edelman. New England is in dire need Edelman’s possession receiver abilities. Teams have been able to double team tight end Rob Gronkowski and effectively limit Tom Brady. Chris Hogan, Phillip Dorsett and Cordarrelle Patterson aren’t cutting it, Josh Gordon is too much of an unknown at this point, and Brady needs someone he can trust. Enter Edelman. The veteran receiver averaged 9.9 targets in 2016, the last year he was active in a regular season contest, that was third-most in the NFL. Once again, he should quickly establish himself as one of Brady’s top targets making him very valuable in points per reception leagues. Even in standard formats, his usage should make him a viable flex starter on a week in week out basis.
Deeper Pickups
Vance McDonald, TE, Pittsburgh Steelers
Ben Watson, TE, New Orlean Saints
Rashard Higgins, WR, Cleveland Browns
Redux
Antonio Callaway, WR, Cleveland Browns