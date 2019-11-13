Noah Fant, TE, Denver Broncos
Fant’s usage has increased since Denver traded Emmanuel Sanders to the 49ers. The rookie posted a monster statline in the Broncos game against Cleveland before their bye. Fant caught three passes for 115 yards and a score. Most of the production came from a 75-yard score but Fant’s stock is trending up.
Brian Hill, RB, Atlanta Falcons
Hill is a top pick up this week with Devonta Freeman set to miss a couple of weeks and Ito Smith being placed on injured reserve. Hill should get a majority of touches for as long as Freeman is sidelined, making him a valuable fantasy pickup.
Raheem Mostert, RB, San Francisco 49ers
Fantasy owners may have a plug and play option in Mostert. Matt Breida suffered an ankle injury Monday night and is expected to miss time. He gained 35 yards on seven touches following Breida’s second-half exit. Mostert will continue to see an increased workload for at least one week but he’s worth the roster spot for teams in need with Kyle Shanahan’s run scheme cooking and a decent matchup against Arizona on deck.
Jacob Hollister, TE, Seattle Seahawks
There’s no denying the production Hollister has seen these past two weeks. He’s scored three times in his last two games. Given Russell Wilson’s playmaking ability in an offense that favors tight ends, Hollister has upside rest of season. He needs to be rostered in all formats especially with a dearth of productive tight ends.
Deeper Targets
Darius Slayton, WR, New York Giants
J.D. McKissic, RB, Detroit Lions
O.J. Howard, TE, Tampa Bay Buccaneers