Start
Mitchell Trubisky, QB, Chicago Bears
After posting top-five numbers at the quarterback position in his last two outings, Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky has another enticing matchup on deck against the New England Patriots. The Pats have allowed the second-most passing touchdowns all season at 15. Through six games, the Patriots have allowed 20 or more points to every opponent except Miami in Week 4. Quarterbacks have performed well against New England in previous weeks, Blake Bortles was the QB4 in Week 2, Andrew Luck was also QB 4 after playing the Pats on a Thursday night in Week 5 and last week’s barn burner between Kansas City and New England made Patrick Mahomes the QB6.
Kenyan Drake, RB, Miami Dolphins
If you went purely by the fantasy points, running back Kenyan Drake had a bad day against the Bears last week. Don’t get me wrong, it’s all about the numbers but Drake did log in his highest carry total of the season with 13 carries for 57 yards against Chicago. Expect a lower number Sunday as he fumbled the ball at the goal line last week but given the fact that Detroit is allowing 5.3 yards per carry to opposing backs, which ranks 30th in the league and given the fact the the Lions also allow an average of 52.1 receiving yards per game, I think Drake gets enough volume to be a difference maker on the field and on fantasy rosters. He’s a solid play, especially in points per reception formats.
Josh Gordon, WR, New England Patriots
With what we can expect from Trubisky against the Patriots’ woeful defense, New England’s offense could be forced to throw the ball more and Josh Gordon’s role has been expanding weekly. That’s not my words but those of Pats coach Bill Belichick who has given the oft-troubled receiver his momentary stamp of approval. Despite the presence of Khalil Mack and a formidable pass rush, the Bears can be beat in the air. They’ve allowed 11 touchdowns in five games. Gordon’s target share, meanwhile, has increased in every game. He had two against Miami, four against Indianapolis and he led the team last week with nine against the Chiefs. I think Week 7 is the week Gordon owners have been waiting for. The beast will be unleashed.
Sit
Deshaun Watson, QB, Houston Texans
Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson has been good this season. He enters Week 7 as the QB10 but I’m no fan of his this week as the Texans travel to Jacksonville to face a Jaguars defense that has been burned the past two weeks. This feels like a get right game for Jacksonville who will be fuming after being torched by the Cowboys who put up a 40-burger on them last week. On the other hand, Watson struggled last week against the Bills who have been a harder matchup for opposing quarterbacks in recent weeks. He was limited by a chest injury against Buffalo which kept him from being able to make plays with his legs. He rushed for just two yards on two attempts. He averaged 40.25 yards on an average of 6.5 attempts in his four previous games. The injury could play a factor again in Week 7, limiting Watson's upside. Bottom line, Watson is still good but unlike last year, he’s not an auto start.
Greg Olsen, TE, Carolina Panthers
With Jimmy Graham, Jared Cook, Vance McDonald and Jesse James all on byes this week, fantasy owners may be tempted to put Olsen in their lineups. Don’t. The Eagles are very stingy against the tight end position, allowing just one tight end score in six games. Philadelphia has allowed just 19 receptions all season to the position for an average of 3.1 receptions per game.
Alex Collins, RB, Baltimore Ravens
Ravens running back Alex Collins had a great game last week rushing for 54 yards and two scores against Tennessee. This week, the Saints go marching into Baltimore and Collins will be the odd man out in this heavyweight matchup featuring the unstoppable Saints’ offense against the immovable Ravens' defense. The Saints aren’t great at defense like the Ravens aren’t lighting the world on fire offensively but one thing New Orleans can do is defend against the run. The Saints are allowing just 3.1 yards per carry to opponents, a league low and a grand total of just 357 total rushing yards through five games.